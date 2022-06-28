The UNC train has been derailed

Another internal election of the UNC is done and dusted, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with virtually no opposition, declares herself the victor. It seems that once more Persad-Bissessar has fought against herself and lost!

Nearly 16 hours after the polls have closed, the party’s election commission still cannot release official figures. One wonders whether in an age of the Internet that the officials are awaiting monkey mail or expecting the water from flooded areas to subside in order for the returns to be handed in.

Persons are left to speculate that the 13,000 votes that are being touted by Persad-Bissessar may not be the real figure, as preliminary reports are that around 5 p.m. the votes were in the region of 7,000. Accepting that 13,000 people voted, one is left to extrapolate that only ten per cent of the membership showed any faith in Persad-Bissessar.

People are already asking if the rapidly fading Persad-Bissessar’s UNC can attract close to 400,000 votes needed to win a general election?

The writing is on the wall. The UNC train has now been derailed, as the engine has left all the carriages behind.

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

Mystery of the PM’s absence

Unlike Government spokespeople who seem to think the public has no right to be informed of the prime minister’s whereabouts and his daily agenda, this newspaper is firmly of the view that the Office of the Prime Minister has a responsibility to ensure the public is aware of the whereabouts of its head of Government and his activities, especially when it involves overseas travel. There are under­standable limits when it comes to granular details involving matters of national security and family, but the general principle is on the side of public knowledge.

T&T: full of unique sights, sounds and so much more

It is my pleasure to identify the really wonderful aspects of Trinidad that exist in this global space. Our food, culture, flora and fauna, and, of course, the people.

Trinidad and Tobago, although a rather difficult place to govern, projects a uniqueness that is rather different. Its people generally love life, so they love to have a good time.

John Humphrey: a lifer like no other

You could have guessed it. Where many among us ­exist in anxiety over where the world is headed, it took John Humphrey to voice it. He told an audience on Saturday that we face the real prospect of a third world war. It is just the kind of person that he is, has been and, from the looks of it, would continue to be, until such time.

Privy Council must stay

The judgment of the Privy Council in the Ish and Steve saga puts an end to a 20-year prosecution that has cost this country millions of dollars. The ramifications of this landmark judgment on bias are staggering, and call into question the political relationship between the Judiciary and the PNM. The political and ethic undertones were not lost on the Privy Council.

PM no longer ‘horrified’ by crime

Was it a coincidence National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds called a news conference on Friday just hours before the debate in Parliament brought by the Opposition UNC, titled “Failure to Prevent Surge in Criminal Activity”, was to resume?