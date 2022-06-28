The UNC train has been derailed

Another internal election of the UNC is done and dusted, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with virtually no opposition, declares herself the victor. It seems that once more Persad-Bissessar has fought against herself and lost!
Nearly 16 hours after the polls have closed, the party’s election commission still cannot release official figures. One wonders whether in an age of the Internet that the officials are awaiting monkey mail or expecting the water from flooded areas to subside in order for the returns to be handed in.
Persons are left to speculate that the 13,000 votes that are being touted by Persad-Bissessar may not be the real figure, as preliminary reports are that around 5 p.m. the votes were in the region of 7,000. Accepting that 13,000 people voted, one is left to extrapolate that only ten per cent of the membership showed any faith in Persad-Bissessar.
People are already asking if the rapidly fading Persad-Bissessar’s UNC can attract close to 400,000 votes needed to win a general election?
The writing is on the wall. The UNC train has now been derailed, as the engine has left all the carriages behind.
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando