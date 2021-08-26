The uniform makes the man

Perhaps I interpret information differently and that would explain my inability to reconcile two competing issues at hand, relating to the matter of firearm licensing of private citizens in Trinidad and Tobago.
The acting Commissioner says in a media address that “what I am saying is that the reason that out of 5,000 licences issued (during his tenure as Commissioner), at no time have questionable activities been recorded. It is because of the stringent process we have done to ensure that the right persons get the firearm”.
Simultaneously, and on the same day that the Commissioner made that statement, two policemen were charged with soliciting money to expedite firearm applications!
There is no mention by the Commissioner in his news conference of how many of the 5,000 licences approved were corruptly manipulated by officers, neither is there any mention of a planned review of the licences that were granted to citizens to determine if same was by virtue of corrupt practice. Once again, and as is the norm with this official, we get foot-stamping, finger-pointing and self-absolution—nothing more.
Further, and relative to reports that people are continuing to impersonate police officers for the purpose of criminal endeavour, most recently in the Cascade suburb. The Commissioner has certainly put his military stamp on the TTPS, most notably in the fashion statements that he and some of his officers make and which all look like something out of the Terminator’s wardrobe.
The criterion for the TTPS uniform should be very simple to start with—easily identifiable and uniform. I think that’s what is meant by uniform—all the same and clearly so. Instead, we have camouflage, big long-sleeved jackets, small short-sleeved jackets, some with ID numbers some without, short boots, long boots, utility belt nylon, utility belt leather, jumpsuit, coveralls, camouflage gloves, mirror shades, cap, hat, Marvin Gaye, dark blue, navy blue (black?), and most, if not all, of them look like they got hit by a runaway army surplus truck.
Small wonder then that people don’t know the difference between a TTPS police officer and a security guard. The Commissioner has spoken previously about the “broken windows theory”, but has he considered “broken wardrobes” at all, and the correlation between that and people impersonating police officers with impudence—one was arrested recently escorting a truck. This should be an easy fix; you don’t need to catch anybody, prosecute anybody, turn up at court, hold a news conference, none of that. Simply establish a uniform for the Service that is easily identifiable, uniform throughout and not easily counterfeited.
Stephen Williams was always impeccably turned out in his khaki senior rank TTPS uniform at the few news conferences he attended, and as such was easily identifiable as the CoP.
For all his perceived faults as commissioner, Williams was never a man to call news conferences to absolve himself while blaming everyone else; he was also not known to voice his opinions of people, and especially other officials, publicly. The fact that such a man has been driven to publicly opine on the character of the sitting Commissioner is instructive for me.
Jeremy Jones
Cascade