The population of T&T is 1.4 million.
Births annually are 20,000.
Therefore 12 and under is 240,000. Hence the over-12 population is 1.16 million.
If 500,000 are vaccinated, then 660,000 are unvaccinated.
This is thus a perfect study for vaccinated (43 per cent) versus unvaccinated (57 per cent).
Then why are the majority of patients unvaccinated, close to 90 per cent? And 99 per cent of deaths unvaccinated?
Either listen to the experts or listen to social media/“People-say.”
Demonstrate your intelligence!