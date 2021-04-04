The vast majority will beat Covid

The Covid-19 virus is proving not to have pandemic proportions. Having or getting an immunity deficiency tends to be the decisive factor whether someone will suffer any consequences, if infected; even here death is not a sure result.

General medicine will treat the problem for everyone including for those at risk and there is a diversity of options that can be tailored to individuals’ needs and stages. Most people who are infected will survive and the majority will undergo an infection and beat it without medicine or hospitalisation. Even without masks and distancing infection and spread rates are not high.

There are multiple precautions that health professionals can use, in treatment facilities that do not carry negative side-effects. Vaccine is not essential. Infection after vaccination is possible where general medicine still prevails. The money going after Covid-19 can build separate facilities for those most at risk.

Covid-19 has not had any significant impact on fatality rates and will not in the future. Overall the disease has all the markings of ordinary pathology that is best handled through regular medical channels.

The Public Health Ordinance was not set up to usurp medical practice. It is designed for emergency situations. Its origin is the Public Health legislation in England in the 1870s, whose target was the inherently dangerous environment pervading London slums before London developed its sewerage system.

For Covid, uncertainty during early 2020 may have justified invoking the Ordinance but the reality now has been shown to be otherwise.

Elias Galy

via e-mail

Covid must not win the war

I am becoming more and more convinced that sooner or later the Grand Master, the Supreme Commander of the Universe, will renounce his citizenship of Trinidad and Tobago.

Dual citizenship may not be an option. The consequences of such a decision remains unpredictable. So far our small piece of the planet has been spared from any major national disaster.

Going behind child abuse statistics

Going behind child abuse statistics

THE statistics on child abuse released by the Children’s Authority and published in yesterday’s Sunday Express cry out for a whole of Government response to plumb the sources of the problem and build effective policy. Until the fundamental problems leading to abuse are resolved, the demand on the Children’s Authority will continue to swell and undermine its value.

PNM lost its value

The only way out of our lingering adverse problems is to get rid of the PNM and its politicians. One only has to look at what is now happening to this nation despite our so-called prosperity.

Politicians must be honest and must stop pulling the wool over the eyes of our vulnerable citizens.

Time to modernise outdated TTPost

Allow me to relay the experiences of two TTPost clients during the month of March.

One of them visited a TTPost branch seeking to post mail to an address in England. He was advised that Trinidad and Tobago’s borders remain closed, therefore his request cannot be facilitated.

A matter of customer service

Poor customer service is endemic in Trinidad and Tobago.

So I wish to sincerely thank the Honourable Donna Cox, Social Development and Family Services Minister, for appealing to members of the corporate and financial sectors to facilitate older persons to do business more easily at their different institutions.

