What can we do about the fully registered Venezuelan refugees, initially recorded as 16,500 people but recently acknowledged to be around 28,000?
How many of them are gainfully employed? With the Covid-19 variants causing a rise in deaths, how many Venezuelan migrants are registered among the dead?
On international social media we can follow the horrors of refugees drowning in the Mediterranean and in the seas between France and England but right here in T&T we can only hope not to have tents placed around the country to house Venezuelan migrants.
Like it or not, we cannot support a sudden influx of thousands more Venezuelans. Too many locals need help, every day, to be even close to being comfortable as the virus diminishes avenues of easy employment.
The hope is the economy will get back within normal range if sufficient citizens get vaccinated.
Let us not mince words. Many Venezuelans are just parked up here in T&T. Reports of serious crimes being committed by them are increasing.
I know that the Minister of Health has said all Venezuelan nationals can be vaccinated. They should rightfully be employed if fully vaccinated and willing to work. Our unvaccinated citizens should be made to understand that legally registered vaccinated Venezuelans can take up offers of employment. So, get vaccinated please.