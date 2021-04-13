The virus and curious leadership

Fyodor Dostoevsky, in his book, Notes from Underground, said, “I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea”—clearly showcasing the behaviour of some individuals in Trinidad and Tobago during this Covid pandemic and the recently-identified infectious mutations of the virus, firstly identified in the United Kingdom and now found in many other countries, including T&T, which has now seen its second variant.
There have been 415 new cases up to earlier this week, since April 1, and the health authorities seem unable to determine the cause for the double-digit rises—as high as 59 a few days ago, and 37 on Monday. These unfortunate rises are mind-boggling, given the numerous warnings regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and being hygienic, especially washing of hands. What manner of people are we that these warnings seem to be falling on deaf ears?
It is unbelievably irresponsible and selfish for a very small minority of the population to turn their noses at the unheralded conscientiousness and hard work of health workers and first responders, together with the Ministry of Health’s briefings and the Government’s myriad pleadings to the country to behave more responsibly and appreciatively of the necessary precautions required to address the Covid pandemic.
Such seeming lack of common sense and selfishness by insensitive and selfish persons highlight, unequivocally, impaired judgment. The world is grappling with a most unusual situation, which is becoming more serious, regarding the Covid-19 virus and its variants—yet irresponsible persons totally ignore this fact.
Just look at the party-goers, those at the beach, at the markets and the many who wear their masks under their chins! Are people more concerned with maintaining their way of life than strictly adhering to Covid protocols?
All such persons have relationships with others, be they friends or relatives, yet their selfishness seemingly overrides their common sense. Or, is it that such persons believe they are immune to the virus?
Despite warnings, the World Health Organisation has said the Covid pandemic is growing exponentially, meaning very rapidly, with approximately more than 4.4 million cases per week.
India, which is not only producing but donating Covid vaccines, is now second in the world with Covid cases. Trinidad and Tobago is tenth in the Caribbean, which has close to 461,000 cases. Even though Trinidad and Tobago has fewer than 8,500 and vaccination has begun, it does not give Trinbagonians any licence to breach Covid protocols.
The Covid variants seem more deadly than the original virus, yet this simple observation seems to escape Trinbagonians, regardless of colour, class, race and age.
Is there a false sense of security that the vaccine will prevent contracting the virus? Health literature has suggested that despite surviving the virus, there may be long-term effects such as brain fog which, even though is not a medical condition, affects the ability to think clearly and focus properly.
Additionally, there may be loss of smell, a faster heart rate, pain in the muscles and even hair loss. Even though vaccination is recommended, some of the vaccines have resulted in serious side effects, including deaths, so being vaccinated is not a magic bullet that works for everyone.
It is still moot whether or not one’s health gets impaired. It is therefore imperative that good sense prevail, rather than dependence upon surviving the virus or being vaccinated.
The lack of understanding of why Covid cases are rising locally, despite the Government’s pleadings for continued precautions and the relatively closed borders, begs the question as to why the borders still remain closed, further constraining the growth of the economy.
Additionally, why are greater sanctions not being imposed on the irresponsible few who are selfishly ignoring Covid protocols and endangering the livelihoods of the law-abiding citizens?
Using the pandemic as an excuse to continue to keep the borders closed when cases among the residents who are currently here are increasing, suggests unequivocally that the virus is being made a scapegoat for impaired leadership and judgment.
Clearly, repatriation is not responsible for the increase in Covid cases, so why not begin to reopen the borders?
The sooner the virus can be controlled, the sooner our freedoms and rights will be restored. The current predicament is temporary. Our behaviours and attitudes will dictate how “temporary” is temporary.
There has been more than enough time, and pleading, by the Government to now quickly draft or revise legislation, and have it passed and assented to, to address the foolishness that some of the population continue to practise and propagate with scant regard for the health and welfare of others.
Each irresponsible person should be fined a minimum of $50,000 and have their name publicly known if caught breaching Covid precautions primarily related to social gatherings, especially fetes, parties and any other form of mass gatherings.
Punishment or sanctions must be done extremely quickly to prevent recurrence because it seems as if pleadings by health authorities and the Government are falling on deaf ears, and Covid cases are rising! Or, has the Government “thrown its hands in the air”?
Irresponsible behaviour points to the rise in Covid cases, and Trinidad and Tobago must demonstrate greater responsibility in dealing with miscreants, appreciating that open borders are not necessarily responsible for the rising cases and better manage the economy.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima