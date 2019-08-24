Shoshana Zuboff (2019) points to “the oldest political questions: Home or exile? Lord or subject? Master or slave?...eternal themes of knowledge, authority and power”.

This week, with the firing of Wilfred Espinet, we are confronted with the same issues. Saddened by the crime situation and having had to process the trauma that was Petrotrin, we are again plunged into grave uncertainty. As Martin Daly quipped, the stark choice is between “mooks and crooks”, but Michael Harris reminds us that the choice should include “none of the above”. 

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Old-time self-help makes comeback against today bad-pay

Old-time self-help makes comeback against today bad-pay

MAYBE it should be called the watermark. It’s the measure of how-low-can-you-go in an age when spending cutbacks become the default practice in government. Months ago, it was the National Library that could not commit to supplying drinking water for staff.

Worrying step in Petrotrin transition

Worrying step in Petrotrin transition

THE abrupt dismissal of Wilfred Espinet as chairman of State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) and three directors is a very worrying development.

The other one per cent

The other one per cent

ON behalf of all the angry people that clamoured for this to be exposed, let me lay it out at the outset: The Ministry of Culture needs properly to account for the distribution of tickets for the main stage events of Carifesta, which was ill-considered, unfair and discriminatory.

LNG flood

LNG flood

FIRST it was the United States. The shale revolution moved that country from being an importer to a leading exporter of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Trinidad and Tobago out of the US market where we were once the sole LNG supplier to America’s eastern seaboard.

Great is the PNM...

Great is the PNM...

IT used to be that you couldn’t beat the People’s National Movement (PNM) when it came to election strategy and election campaigning. We may have to reconsider this truism. This time the PNM might be sleep-walking into an unpleasant election defeat.

FIREGLOBE

FIREGLOBE

THE spread of the massive wildfires in the Amazon has made newspaper headlines across the world. Young people read this as yet another example of our failure as their elders to preserve a sustainable home for them. This feeds into the apocalyptic vision of some but perhaps more commonly, increases their sense of anxiety and panic which we see manifesting in almost every home.