Shoshana Zuboff (2019) points to “the oldest political questions: Home or exile? Lord or subject? Master or slave?...eternal themes of knowledge, authority and power”.
This week, with the firing of Wilfred Espinet, we are confronted with the same issues. Saddened by the crime situation and having had to process the trauma that was Petrotrin, we are again plunged into grave uncertainty. As Martin Daly quipped, the stark choice is between “mooks and crooks”, but Michael Harris reminds us that the choice should include “none of the above”.