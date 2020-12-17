The weakness of human error

The death of a fellow human being is not in any way to be ignored or trivialised. Multiple deaths are even worse and must be deplored by all right-thinking people. One cannot help but be distressed by the reports of several persons having drowned in the Gulf of Paria, apparently on a dangerous journey from Venezuela to Trinidad.

However, the overreaction to the Prime Minister’s post, which appears to have antagonised many people totally misses his point. The Organisation of American States (OAS) is clearly being manipulated by a man who has no moral authority to hold the position which he does nor the honesty to justify his unacceptable statements.

The basis upon which he grounds his opinions is fashioned by what is expected of a minion of the extreme right wing that supports the outgoing US President and is in no way representative of the views of the majority of OAS member countries.

Aside from a few fringe countries hoping to benefit from American largesse, the overwhelming majority of member countries are opposed to the positions advanced by the secretary general, except for the one occasion on which the vote was manipulated to promote the US agenda. In fact there are some countries willing to risk American wrath rather than support what is clearly direct interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign country.

Unfortunately, that has been the modus operandi of the United States over decades and is likely to continue unless other nations take a stand against such behaviour.

The Prime Minister must be congratulated for his uncompromising position in this matter and if in his resoluteness he has stepped on innocent toes then he must be forgiven and allowed the occasional weakness of human error. At least he has the fortitude and humility to admit his mistake and seek to correct it.

Our country cannot allow itself to be compromised to serve the nefarious objectives of international powerhouses which will serve us ill in the future.

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

