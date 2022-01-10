The West Indies cricket team’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup journey to either being wondrous or woeful in India next year, as has been the case for many recent tournaments, has now officially begun with the blooding of several new players in the Caribbean’s finest defeat of the fighting Irish in the first match of three in the ongoing home series.
A new breed has come to the fore with great effect with the ball but the usual questionable batting, except for WI very own KP (Kieron Pollard), Shamarh Brooks and Odean Smith. What is truly scary about this equation is that Pollard is now fast approaching 35 years old while Brooks is a mature 33.
The question needs to be asked, that if they are to be our go-to run getters in India, would we have a repeat performance of the recent fiasco involving the shambolic WI T20 World Cup squad which was simply too old to represent us well.
It is now time for the mantle of leadership to be passed from the original Captain Caribbean, Pollard, to the already World Cup winning captain at the Boys’ Under-19 level, Shimron Hetmyer.
Some concerning noises have been made by none less than the iconic Windies batter, Bryan Davis about the adequacy of the WI cricket teams’ fitness test which Hetmyer has had much trouble passing.
I was not there so I don’t know what took place in Guyana on that fateful day in the young Hetmyers’ troubling series of similar episodes but mention must be made of the great deal of respect that Davis carries in the global game of cricket as a very good former WI batter himself.
Also, WI have a history of giving players a run in the Windies cricket team to see whether they can make the highest cricketing grade or if they need to go plant peas in Tobago, as the late Mighty Shadow put it in the melodious calypso hit, “The Bassman”.
However, this grade must not be made against the brave but expectedly outclassed Irish but against India away next month.
It would be both fair and reasonable with that being said to suggest the following cricketers for the WI ODI squad moving forward to the World Cup: 1. Shai Hope, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Darren Bravo, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Roston Chase, 6. Nicholas Pooran, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Romario Shepherd, 9. Odean Smith, 10. Alzarri Joseph, 11. Akeal Hosein.
Reserves: 1. Brandon King, 2. Chanderpaul Hemraj, 3. Keacy Carthy, 4. Carlos Braithwaite, 5. Kyle Mayers, 6. Nayeem Young, 7. Shane Dowrich, 8. Keemo Paul, 9. Hayden Walsh Jr, 10. Gukadesh Motie, 11. Jayden Seales, 12. Justin Greaves.
The ones to watch are: 1. Chemar Holder, 2. Fabian Allen, 3. Shamarh Springer, 4. Leonardo Julien, 5, Jermaine Blackwood, 6. Shurfane Rutherford, 7. Mbeki Joseph, 8. Joshua James, 9. Ashmeed Nedd, 10. Shayne Moseley, 11. Justin Greaves.