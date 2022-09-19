A major election-platform promise made by the various political parties which have since occupied the corridors of power in our country was to solve the crime problem. However, in spite of the best efforts of the present administration, citizens are still living in fear, and this is so because the central question to be asked is: how much is being done with the tangible resources provided to arrest the fears of these law-abiding citizens when so many of the crimes committed go unresolved?
The low rate of detection exists because the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are always one step ahead of the police and, as such, any gains claimed to have been made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), in the minds of the general public such claims quickly dissipate and they, the police, are left wanting, giving the impression nobody in authority seems to really care about the bloodshed as a result of people being murdered almost daily.
Moreover, while the remedy for such an unacceptable situation also lies in legislative reform as it pertains to the Police Service Act and the Special Reserve Police Act, this is easier said than done since such sweeping legislative reforms will certainly need the support of the parliamentary Opposition, who are usually inclined to oppose for opposing sake, usually on spurious grounds.
Therefore, unless the Opposition join ranks with the Government and lends its support to crucial pieces of legislation which could help reduce, in particular, gang-related homicides in the country and so help the TTPS, the TTPS will be fighting a losing battle. All of this, coupled with the fact that police officers themselves are being charged with committing crimes, makes citizens feel hopeless, disenchanted and bewildered. As it stands now, a culture of death is pervading our society, and the Opposition must get its act together and help the Government to return the country to a culture of life, as the window to act is shrinking.
Furthermore, since crime is everybody’s business, there is a dire need for citizens themselves to rediscover the values of honesty and brotherhood, otherwise our country will continue its despair on this worrisome matter.
Parents must resolve to take the first step in saving T&T because, at the end of the day, the family will determine the extent to which the culture of life is achieved. For far too long, and at our own peril, the teachings and practices of our forefathers have been ignored, resulting in the breakdown of moral and spiritual values in the home, schools, workplace and, by extension, the national community.