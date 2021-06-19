ON this June 19 Labour Day we remember those “warrior workers” who 84 years ago took their destiny into their own hands in order to fashion a new society and a better life for themselves and their children. We applaud them for the sacrifices that they made—some paid with their blood, others lost their jobs—and salute them for the victories that they won!

Let us never diminish the victories of the June 19, 1937 Revolution. The foundation for our society was laid down by the workers of the 1920s to 1940s.

The St Lucian economist Arthur Lewis (later Sir Arthur) recognised this when, in 1939, he wrote, “It is mainly on the development of this united labour movement that future progress in the West Indies depends.”

Political independence; the establishment of rights of workers; setting proper working conditions, wages and terms of work through collective bargaining by trade unions; and the role of the State in providing some measure of equity in the society and equal opportunity for all—are the direct result of the June 19 Revolution.

For us to truly appreciate the significance and learn the lessons of June 19, we must know who the “warrior workers” were struggling against.

Noted Tobagonian social historian Dr Susan Craig states, “The workers struck a blow at property” thus “striking too at the state and the whole structure of colonialism.”

By “striking a blow against property” Craig was saying the workers were fighting against those who owned and controlled the major (property) wealth in the country.

The workers of 1937 were therefore in a humongous battle against the controllers of economic power (the oil companies, the sugar estate owners, the foreign banks and insurance companies, the big merchants etc) and the controllers of political power (the British colonial authorities), all the institutions of colonial power and the colonial ideology that we were not capable of being in charge of our own affairs.

The future nature of the society rested on the outcome of this epic battle.

If the controllers of economic and political power won, then we would have remained a colony for very many more years.

Workers would have continued to be exploited in the worst possible ways. There would be no trade unions or, at best, very weak trade unions. And equality of opportunity would have been delayed by generations.

We have a lot to thank the “warrior workers” for as they won that historic battle against the controllers.

This was our greatest demonstration of the power of the people. That power pushed back the power of the controllers.

The controllers therefore had to make many concessions and implement reforms.

In the words of Arthur Lewis, “Important as have been the results on the trade union front, on the political front nothing short of a revolution has occurred…Governments have already been forced to adopt all sorts of measures to meet the grievances of the workers—land settlement, fixing minimum wages, expenditure on public works and slum clearance, old age pensions, workmen’s compensation”.

But the controllers never gave up their power! They made concessions, but kept control. The colonial power knew that political independence would happen.

They knew that political parties would emerge and the leaders of these parties would become the leaders of our independent nation.

In whose interests would these parties govern—the interests of the workers and poor, or in the interests of the controllers of economic wealth and power? The proof of the pudding is in the eating. They govern for the few, not the many.

In the middle of this pandemic, in the teeth of a very serious recession and when hundreds of thousands are out of work, some have lost their homes and cars and many small businesses have closed down and the self-employed are barely able to survive, children are going hungry, parents don’t have the money to pay rent and other bills, children don’t have devices or wi-fi so they can’t join their online classes, big capital is making more profits!

Several of the banks and major conglomerates have reported bigger profits. This can’t be right! It means that even as the national economic pie is getting smaller, those at the top—the controllers—are getting bigger and bigger pieces of the pie. The majority has to do with smaller pieces and many got only crumbs. More gain for the few, more pain for the many!

This is all due to the type of policies that have been implemented by successive governments—in the past 15-20 years.

We call them neo-liberal policies. Make no mistake, fundamental changes are taking place, to the detriment of the majority. The society is being reshaped.

The economy is being reorganised.

The labour market is being restructured.

All of these changes are strengthening the power of the economic controllers and giving them more wealth. Trade unions are weaker, workers’ rights are under attack. The controllers of economic power want to return to before 1937.

There is only one way out of this crisis. As in 1937, it is only the power of the people that can confront and take on the power of the controllers.

This is the urgent task that workers and the labour movement must consider on this June 19. If we don’t succeed then the Trinidad and Tobago of tomorrow will not be a good place for our children and the lives of the many will not be better.

•David Abdulah is the political leader of the Movement for Social Justice

