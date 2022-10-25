Something very ominous and strange is taking place in the Caribbean cricket team and it’s administration, and if we, the Caribbean people, do not deal with this situation now, we may never again have a cricket team that is worth anything good.
WI cricket administrators are among the best in the world in their media presentations and in their astute rhetoric, when questioned about why we have produced little cricket worth watching for some 30 years now and counting; but the cold, hard fact of the matter is that the cricketing prowess on the pitch, where it is most important, of neophyte teams like Scotland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe and arguably Namibia—who thrashed Sri Lanka at the ongoing T20 International World Cup in Australia, is far beyond ours from the now-viral record of WI’s frightening performance down under.
The Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe have all made it from the qualifying stages of the blue ribbon contest in cricket, the T20I WCup, into the main draw, and WI have failed to do so quite miserably, to put it very nicely.
Somehow in a Caribbean cricket conundrum that makes no sense, the cricket of Afghanistan and Bangladesh is far ahead of where WI are now, with them easily having qualified automatically for the super 12s, whereas WI were sent packing before the business end of the tournament had even begun.
The truly scary thing about this scenario is that it may now be impossible for the WI cricket team to automatically qualify for next year’s One Day International WCup, and on present form such qualification may be very wishful thinking on their part.
As is often the case, WI have some of the best young cricketing talent in the world who cannot get selected to play on the regional squad, in what may very well be the worst case of sports management ever documented globally. And we, the WI cricket fanatics, don’t know what to do!
Please consider what the WI T20 I cricket team could now be looking like:
1. Brandon King
2. Evin Lewis
3. Shimron Hetmyer
4. Nicholas Pooran
5. Sherfane Rutherford
6. Nyeem Young
7. Jason Holder
8. Akeal Hosein
9. Ashmead Nedd
10. Alzarri Joseph
11. Chemar Holder
12. Chandrapaul Hemraj
13. Leonardo Julien
14. Joshua James
15. Kirk McKenzie
16. Shamar Springer
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town