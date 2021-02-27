The wounding of T&T

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”
—John Philpot Curran (1790)
As a nation, we are sliding into a place of great sadness. The economy’s growth engines are shutting down, and there is a collapse of law and order. Daily, it becomes more difficult to discern who has our national interests at heart from who are essentially bandits.
Our neglect of necessary investment in public utilities leads to considerable distress to ordinary citizens. While some persons prosper, others suffer. Life is excruciatingly painful for the average citizen.
The story of Andrea Bharatt is the story of crushed dreams. A young woman, nurtured in love, snatched away by criminals and murdered. Her experience mocks the elusive aspiration that “if we work hard, we will succeed”. The hope expressed in Ms Bharatt dressed in her graduation robes ended in a tragic loss represented by her decomposed body.
The early boast about the police’s capacity to rescue a kidnap victim was an empty boast based on a dated report. The sister of another missing woman helpfully gave us the back-story of the madcap unsuccessful search in the eastern areas. https://trinidadexpress.com/newsextra/this-demon-also-raped-killed-my-sister/article_564c90d2-67c3-11eb-ac70-2f78f7ee4aa4.html
The revolting rape of January 8, 2021 (https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/balcon-raped-me/article_e7066898-73e2-11eb-9bd1-874372b996b0.html), apparently went unremarked until the newspaper exposé. The official rebuttal was more telling for what it did not address.
In 2008, the police’s response to a poor missing woman was “…laughing and saying my sister ran away to take man…” By 2021, it is upgraded: “…he was just looking at me… I don’t know what he was thinking, but he was just looking at me… he gave us the paper and dismissed us again…”
The persistent mother did the Trini thing and got a “link” via a police friend.
Obviously, “victim preferencing” (Black, 1976) is at play in our country. We are fortunate that Andrea Bharatt, dressed in her graduation garb, ripped the bandage off our eyes. Without that picture, would we have been bothered to wake up from our fantasy?
We ignored updated information that showed the modus operandi and the ring that operated with possible human trafficking connections. We retrieved Andrea’s body, yet walked away without securing the crime scene. We are uninterested in evidence. We wish to neither find, study nor understand it.
Andrea was essentially a marginalised woman like many other missing women. The disrespect meted to the January victim suggests we do not know whether the others who returned home suffered rape or sexual abuse.
Our leaders, more concerned about the appearance of crime-fighting and not the crime fighters and their misdeeds, float the stunning balloon “because the officers were masked there isn’t much concrete evidence… identifying the officers”.
We focus on flimsy statistics and ignore the impudent audacity all around. Nobody takes responsibility. We live in the past, yet pretend to be fighting today’s battles.
But think about it, this is not only about the police; it is true of many other areas of our economy and life.
We love “Br’er Anansi” leaders who make us feel good. Their harsh, reckless responses to any criticism cower many, even our elites.
We only dissent when it is personally safe. We are unfeeling and uncaring about ordinary people. How then will we grow this society? How will we make life better if we remain silent in the presence of barbarians?
Noble Philip
Blue Range