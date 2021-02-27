The wounding of T&T

“The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance.”

—John Philpot Curran (1790)

As a nation, we are sliding into a place of great sadness. The economy’s growth engines are shutting down, and there is a collapse of law and order. Daily, it becomes more difficult to discern who has our national interests at heart from who are essentially bandits.

Our neglect of necessary investment in public utilities leads to considerable distress to ordinary citizens. While some persons prosper, others suffer. Life is excruciatingly painful for the average citizen.

The story of Andrea Bharatt is the story of crushed dreams. A young woman, nurtured in love, snatched away by criminals and murdered. Her experience mocks the elusive aspiration that “if we work hard, we will succeed”. The hope expressed in Ms Bharatt dressed in her graduation robes ended in a tragic loss represented by her decomposed body.

The early boast about the police’s capacity to rescue a kidnap victim was an empty boast based on a dated report. The sister of another missing woman helpfully gave us the back-story of the madcap unsuccessful search in the eastern areas. https://trinidadexpress.com/newsextra/this-demon-also-raped-killed-my-sister/article_564c90d2-67c3-11eb-ac70-2f78f7ee4aa4.html

The revolting rape of January 8, 2021 (https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/balcon-raped-me/article_e7066898-73e2-11eb-9bd1-874372b996b0.html), apparently went unremarked until the newspaper exposé. The official rebuttal was more telling for what it did not address.

In 2008, the police’s response to a poor missing woman was “…laughing and saying my sister ran away to take man…” By 2021, it is upgraded: “…he was just looking at me… I don’t know what he was thinking, but he was just looking at me… he gave us the paper and dismissed us again…”

The persistent mother did the Trini thing and got a “link” via a police friend.

Obviously, “victim preferencing” (Black, 1976) is at play in our country. We are fortunate that Andrea Bharatt, dressed in her graduation garb, ripped the bandage off our eyes. Without that picture, would we have been bothered to wake up from our fantasy?

We ignored updated information that showed the modus operandi and the ring that operated with possible human trafficking connections. We retrieved Andrea’s body, yet walked away without securing the crime scene. We are uninterested in evidence. We wish to neither find, study nor understand it.

Andrea was essentially a marginalised woman like many other missing women. The disrespect meted to the January victim suggests we do not know whether the others who returned home suffered rape or sexual abuse.

Our leaders, more concerned about the appearance of crime-fighting and not the crime fighters and their misdeeds, float the stunning balloon “because the officers were masked there isn’t much concrete evidence… identifying the officers”.

We focus on flimsy statistics and ignore the impudent audacity all around. Nobody takes responsibility. We live in the past, yet pretend to be fighting today’s battles.

But think about it, this is not only about the police; it is true of many other areas of our economy and life.

We love “Br’er Anansi” leaders who make us feel good. Their harsh, reckless responses to any criticism cower many, even our elites.

We only dissent when it is personally safe. We are unfeeling and uncaring about ordinary people. How then will we grow this society? How will we make life better if we remain silent in the presence of barbarians?

Noble Philip

Blue Range

Vaccine equity at home, too

Vaccine equity at home, too

With the first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines due to arrive in three weeks’ time, the Government must hasten to state clearly and publicly the selection criteria for the next group of 50,000 to 60,000 qualifying persons and those thereafter.

Reckoning is here

Reckoning is here

The chickens have come home to roost.

In 2015, with the permanent drop in energy revenues, the country was facing the most acute economic challenge in its history. There was the crying need for structural changes to save a floundering, antiquated, state-driven economy. We needed the most resourceful, creative and courageous administration ever. We got the exact opposite in the government led by Dr Keith Rowley.

Topic, topic, topic

Topic, topic, topic

When Trinidad and Tobago is boiling over with trouble and nonsense, as it is currently, my Freeport compère says to me “topic, topic, topic”.

So where to focus this week’s column? Should I comment further on the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to break the six-six electoral deadlock in Tobago?

Black people and the social contract

Black people and the social contract

“No society can smash the social contract and be exempt from the consequences, and the consequences are chaos for everybody in the society.”

—James Baldwin, Conversations

There are two troubling aspects of slavery and colonialism that remain within our consciousness even though we claim slavery and colonialism are conditions of the past.

We will survive

We will survive

I cannot claim to have conducted any scientific survey by interviewing samples of the population the way political pollsters do, but I feel certain that if I did, I would find that as many as seven out of every ten adults believe “Trinidad and Tobago gone through”, in the broadest sense of that colloquial term.

The wounding of T&T

