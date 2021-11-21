The writing is on the crematorium walls

With the expected upsurge in Covid-19 deaths, the writing is not just on the wall. It is now specifically on designated walls like mortuaries and crematoriums.

Twenty-eight deaths reported on Saturday afternoon and 592 new cases confirmed. What can I say to the unvaccinated? Keep up the pretence that you do not mind dying so easily? That you are not interested in a vaccine that can possibly save your life? Very true indeed that vaccinating will not prevent you getting Covid-19. What it does is lessen the likelihood that if affected you will not suffer extensively and end up in an intensive care unit.

I was very sorry to read of the passing of a gentleman who was fully vaccinated. But from the news report, he apparently waited three full weeks after showing symptoms of an infection. A test confirmed Covid-19. Why would his private physician give him medication instead of referring him immediately to the Couva Hospital? All citizens are clearly warned not to wait until it is too late to return from the edge of death.

The story might influence some people from taking the vaccine but this was obviously a case of waiting too long. Co-morbidities or not, you cannot be saved if you have already stepped off the ledge. Condolences to his grieving wife and daughter.

If blame is to be shared his private practitioner must acknowledge that it was wrong to offer him medication. Once your breathing is laboured, except for the lucky few, you are close to death.

I am no medical practitioner but long ago and far away from T&T I was a chest and heart nurse working in a high dependency hospital, doing home health visiting and working at an outpatients consulting clinic. You never, ever forget patients who cannot live without oxygen.

With the news of the death of the first child all I can say to the unvaccinated: Say it like Frank Sinatra, “Regrets I have a few, but then again, too few to mention. I did it my way.”

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

