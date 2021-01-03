For everything you have missed, you have gained something else, and for everything you gain, you lose something else.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson.
The 21st year in the 21st century will be even more interesting than 2020, the year of perfect vision. This year was a challenging year for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) with 7,162 cases of Covid-19 and 127 deaths, T&T has been transformed by the Covid-19 crisis. The border closure and shutdown of nonessential activities will decrease GDP by at least 7 per cent.
It appears that a new economic order is materialising with over US$18 trillion debt at negative interest and central banks at negative interest rate and near zero interest rate. T&T’s interest rate is 3.5 per cent, according to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. Interest rate and money creation are the tools used to manage the economy. Since global debt is at US$ 277 trillion, money creation will have little effect.
Increasing money velocity as been futile because of the fear of job loss, and tough economic times triggered by Covid-19. The most effective vehicle to increase money velocity is employment creation and small businesses. Big businesses are usually subsidiaries of foreign companies.
Most of the foreign exchange earned eventually leaves the country. Small businesses are locally owned and therefore the much-needed foreign exchange will stay at home.
According to the Bank of International Settlements, as a digital liability of the central bank, wholesale CBDCs could become a new instrument for settlement between financial institutions, while retail (or general purpose) CBDCs would be a central bank liability accessible to all.
The US dollar standard started in August 1971 when US President Nixon took the US$ off the Gold standard; it will be 50 years. The IMF and the World Economic Forum have called for a new Bretton Woods or a reset. This will happen within the next ten years because the present system is no longer sustainable. Interest rate near zero because of huge debt.
There is no way for the interest rate to normalise to around ten per cent without crashing the economic system. The US with the world reserve currency and viewed by many as the world’s strongest economy tried to raise the interest rate to 2.5 per cent in December 2018 and the stock market crashed.
They had to take the interest rate to near zero- 0.25 per cent. It is my view that the end game of the Covid-19 crisis is the central bank digital currency which will likely be backed by contracts. The FDIC mandates that banks open a digital wallet in January 2021 for all its customers to receive stimulus money, in the US.
“Close scrutiny will show that most ‘crisis situations’ are opportunities to either advance, or stay where you are,” stated Maxwell Maltz. Things will never get back to the old normal. We call the present situation due to Covid-19 the new normal.
I am optimistic because I surmise that human beings will inevitably move to freedom and prosperity, no matter how long it takes. The end of Feudalism, slavery and tyrannical government supports that hypothesis. History illustrates the inexorability of human property. Happy new year- 2021.
Brian Ellis Plummer