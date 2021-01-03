For everything you have missed, you have gained something else, and for everything you gain, you lose something else.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The 21st year in the 21st century will be even more interesting than 2020, the year of perfect vision. This year was a challenging year for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) with 7,162 cases of Covid-19 and 127 deaths, T&T has been transformed by the Covid-19 crisis. The border closure and shutdown of nonessential activities will decrease GDP by at least 7 per cent.

It appears that a new economic order is materialising with over US$18 trillion debt at negative interest and central banks at negative interest rate and near zero interest rate. T&T’s interest rate is 3.5 per cent, according to the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. Interest rate and money creation are the tools used to manage the economy. Since global debt is at US$ 277 trillion, money creation will have little effect.

Increasing money velocity as been futile because of the fear of job loss, and tough economic times triggered by Covid-19. The most effective vehicle to increase money velocity is employment creation and small businesses. Big businesses are usually subsidiaries of foreign companies.

Most of the foreign exchange earned eventually leaves the country. Small businesses are locally owned and therefore the much-needed foreign exchange will stay at home.

According to the Bank of International Settlements, as a digital liability of the central bank, wholesale CBDCs could become a new instrument for settlement between financial institutions, while retail (or general purpose) CBDCs would be a central bank liability accessible to all.

The US dollar standard started in August 1971 when US President Nixon took the US$ off the Gold standard; it will be 50 years. The IMF and the World Economic Forum have called for a new Bretton Woods or a reset. This will happen within the next ten years because the present system is no longer sustainable. Interest rate near zero because of huge debt.

There is no way for the interest rate to normalise to around ten per cent without crashing the economic system. The US with the world reserve currency and viewed by many as the world’s strongest economy tried to raise the interest rate to 2.5 per cent in December 2018 and the stock market crashed.

They had to take the interest rate to near zero- 0.25 per cent. It is my view that the end game of the Covid-19 crisis is the central bank digital currency which will likely be backed by contracts. The FDIC mandates that banks open a digital wallet in January 2021 for all its customers to receive stimulus money, in the US.

“Close scrutiny will show that most ‘crisis situations’ are opportunities to either advance, or stay where you are,” stated Maxwell Maltz. Things will never get back to the old normal. We call the present situation due to Covid-19 the new normal.

I am optimistic because I surmise that human beings will inevitably move to freedom and prosperity, no matter how long it takes. The end of Feudalism, slavery and tyrannical government supports that hypothesis. History illustrates the inexorability of human property. Happy new year- 2021.

Brian Ellis Plummer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Economic dry season ahead

Economic dry season ahead

With the holidays behind us, the economy is now front and centre of the national agenda.

First off the mark today is OPEC with its first meeting of 2021 which may give some indication of the global outlook for oil prices in the coming months. With prices hovering close to US$50 a barrel, the market has shown a relatively steady recovery since its dramatic fall in the early weeks of the pandemic although it is yet to hit last January’s high of US$61.

Social change in post-Covid world

Social change in post-Covid world

EVERYONE – rich and poor – appears to be breathing a sigh of relief that 2020 is over. This euphoric ushering in of 2021, in addition to being a reaction to the widespread loss of human life, there is little doubt that the prevailing concern of the owners of capital has been the loss of income and the very question about the sustainability of the free enterprise system itself.

Defending the indefensible

Defending the indefensible

The recent war between Armenia and Azerbaijan made sense, in an old-fashioned way. The dispute was about territory – borders that were drawn almost a century ago by a Russian dictator, Joseph Stalin – and Azerbaijan had lost the last war and a lot of land.

The human spirit will prevail

The human spirit will prevail

THE year 2020 came to an end with news that ten elite West Indies cricketers, including Test match Captain Mr Jason Holder and captain of the limited overs versions Mr Kieron Pollard, made themselves unavailable for this month’s tour of Bangladesh because of Covid-19 concerns.

2021 wish: ‘peace and quiet’ in my home

IN the midst of all the season’s greetings, while the charitable gestures of donating hampers and electronic devices, etc to those in need is very commendable, there is a growing disease of uncivil behaviour in this country that is being ignored.

‘Trying to scrub history clean’

I admit to being one of the “immature and insecure people” but not one who is trying to “scrub history clean”. History is not maintained by statues, but by records, written or otherwise. The demolition of a statue does nothing to history.

Statues are objects of reverence and are put up to glorify heroes. Pilgrimages are conducted to objects of reverence. History belongs in history books, libraries and museums. To suggest that the erection of a statue is simply a record of history is to make a nonsense of every object of reverence of every religion.