There are no safe pathways with the virus

Venezuelan lives are being lost in the seas of the Caribbean. The representative at UNCHR, Eduardo Stein, has advocated for the establishment of “regular and safe pathways”, including providing “humanitarian visas”, in order to prevent death on the high seas.

This will not solve attendant problems for the islanders. The small Caribbean islands can only absorb so many refugees without each island morphing into a glorified refugee camp.

There is no end in sight for the proper control of Covid-19. There is also no end in sight for a resolution of the political divide in Venezuela. Venezuelans hope to escape both tragedies.

The UNCHR appears to view each Caribbean island as a convenient, glorified tent for parking these desperate people for unplanned years.

There is no conversation regarding how the lives and economies of the islands will be impacted. There is no talk about placing them in North America, which still has considerable room and means of employment.

The UNCHR needs to look beyond destroying the lives and economies of the islands. Has it asked every Caribbean nation how many Venezuelans they believe can be safely absorbed?

Does the UNCHR really care? How about asking the American president to immediately remove all sanctions so that there will be less suffering in Venezuela?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

