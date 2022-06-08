A daily newspaper (Express) recently reported that an international NGO, World Population Review, based in California , USA, has listed Trinidad and Tobago on its website as having the sixth highest crime rate in the world, ahead of Guyana, El Salvador, Brazil and Jamaica, and being on par with countries like Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan and Honduras, which are ranked one to fifth on the same list.
The report goes on to state that according to this organisation, its objective is to “turn complex demographic information into easy-to-understand articles on the population of countries and cities”, and in this instance has used a method in which the “rankings are calculated by dividing the total population by the total number of reported crimes of any kind, and multiplying the result by 100,000”. The paper points, further, to a noted local criminologist who “could not speak to the method used” but acknowledges that “based solely on T&T’s murder toll” this country “remains in the top ten”.
How does one feel as a citizen about this notoriety affixed to us as a small country of 1.4 million being sixth in the world in criminal activity of 195 countries all told? Do we feel anything, or have we become so used to criminality that we feel nothing or simply don’t care once we are not the victims?
One can argue that criminal behaviour is an inescapable reality in the world, like the shooting death of the innocents in Uvalde, Texas, recently; or the now routine abduction of schoolgirls in Africa to become sex slaves and the like, inter alia, but how can we as a small island nation come to this, with criminality as “high culture”, bereft of that sense of rightness and wrongness that should be the characteristic of a people not yet seasoned into criminal behaviour like some of our island neighbours such as Barbados, Grenada and St Vincent, which are still in a state of relative innocence, not yet stamped with the criminal sophistication that seems our national mantra?
Just to think that we can steal the solar batteries that would save life and limb on the dark and lonely Manzanilla stretch without a thought; or attempt to rob a bank right in the face of the police, which is the ultimate contradiction; or we can facilitate fraudulent land transactions when we should be the check-and-balance against same; or we can snatch a young woman in the now-routine home invasion to do as we please with her, and then drop her back afterwards; or murder and mutilate others as if they were fodder; or can rape a granny or a toddler without thinking about their innocence, only our lust; or abuse helpless, homeless children entrusted to our care.
Or shoot a businessman to death with little concern about the trauma of the family left behind; or, in your drunkenness, you stab a friend multiple times when there was never a bad word between you both in the past.
Or you can beat up the farmer after snatching his hard-earned produce, leaving him with the plaintive cry of the ineptitude of the police!
And in other cases, perhaps less bloody but no less criminal, you can block a city street with your own illegal vending, abusing store owners who dare complain; or threaten to run down an elderly slow to cross at a zebra crossing; or try to hog a park for which another was waiting patiently; or tailgating a slowpoke on the highway, terrorising him with blaring horns; or on another level, exploiting the pandemic to the core by doubling prices when so many are on the breadline.
And for the exemplars who should lead us, they cuss off over names or manipulate the vote to their advantage or make claims about the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery with none to mediate to say yea or nay or indulge in the run-of-the-mill line of “no evidence” when their satellites face numerous allegations of wrongdoing; or threaten to de-fund our flagship educational institution inter alia, with no sense of having to account for their stewardship. And I can go on and on and on!
But, briefly, why? Because if the priest could play, who is me? And if those at the top can misbehave with impunity why can’t I? And if I could make a deal with one whose duty is to hold me in check, why not do it, and if the judicial system is so slow and effete that I can avoid prosecution because of no evidence which can be suppressed, stolen, destroyed through conspiracy, why not do it?
And if I could pass a change to the inspector, why worry about jacking up the price? Or if I could make a mint without a sweat because the “system” would allow me, why work? And on the same continuum, why try to fulfil that seemingly impossible dream of a house and a car and a family, and if I could get public housing and not have to pay for it, and if freeness is there because of who I am and the vote I can provide? Why go to school or, in any event, why should I value the report card when the returns from the “white powder” are far more attractive?
And again, I can go on and on and on!
It is as if as a people we have become a den of iniquity, with all of us wallowing in a trough of self gratification and self-interest up to our noses, trying to out-do the other, bereft of the moral compass that would make us civilised and human.
But with all this, there are still good people in this beloved country of ours, like the small man, recently, who returned the money he found when, like so many others, he could have gorged on it to his own satisfaction, depriving another.
It was like a small candle in this all-pervading darkness, and there are many more others like him, like the positive response to the young man with cancer or to those who suffered losses on Monday because of a rampaging nature.
Perhaps there is still hope for us, after all!