There may still be hope for pan

It first happened on July 5, 2022, when our 2008 4x100 Olympic relay team of Richard Thompson, Keston Bledman, Emmanuel Callender and Aaron Armstrong belatedly received their gold medals in Switzerland.
This was followed by its playing, for the first time at another athletic event, when Nicholas Paul received his first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on July 31 and, of course, when Jereem Richards explicitly requested that it be played at his 200 metres Commonwealth Games gold medal ceremony on August 7.
Thank you, gentlemen, for your loyalty to an instrument invented in T&T.
Henry Harper recently wrote a wonderful letter to the editor, lamenting the fact that 30 years after former prime minister Patrick Manning declared pan the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago in 1992, no legal proclamation to effect same was ever made. Thus, we have a declaration but no proclamation.
An article in The New York Times, dated July 7, 2002, outlined the “hissy-fit” that the population, and the then-PNM government, ironically, headed by Mr Manning, went through, when they learned two Americans had won a patent “for the process of formation of a Caribbean steelpan using a hydro-forming process”.
No local, in the 70 years prior, saw the wisdom to patent how the pan was made. There has never been a business model ascribed to the pan, and the country has lost many opportunities to monetise its innovations.
While we have abandoned the Pan in Schools programme, other countries are using it as part of their after-school programmes to keep their children out of trouble.
We are part-time lovers of the pan. We adore it at Carnival time, but outside of that it becomes a forgotten child.
How many people know about the “hand pan”?
It was developed by the “Yankees” again in 2007. This derivative from the pan is making waves internationally. The sad thing is that it is not made in Trinidad and Tobago, nor does it form part of anything done by the pan fraternity.
However, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the US and France are some of the so-called developed-world countries where it is made, sold and used.
Pan Trinbago, under its current leader, Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore, must be highly commended for cleaning up the mess of her predecessors and for taking the organisation in a new direction.
There may be hope yet.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope