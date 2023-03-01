These are our citizens

It is clearly a crying shame and disgrace to see that a foreign-based organisation such as Human Rights Watch from the US has to get involved in bringing home the Trinidad and Tobago residents who have been stranded in Syria.
The many calls to Government have largely gone to deaf ears, which only goes to show that those elected to power in T&T just care about themselves and their friends and families.
While millions are being spent on having a good jump-up for Carnival, and even more on saving face with the population when court litigation goes the wrong way, as in the Naipaul-Coolman case, 24 women and 70 children are languishing in a war-torn country with little or no amenities.
Life has even gotten worse over the past few weeks, with the numerous disastrous earthquakes hitting the country causing collapsed buildings and loss of lives.
According to reports, the unfortunate locals are just eking out a living on a day-to-day basis in refugee camps with no electricity, running water and very little food and heating, in sub-zero temperatures. This situation has been so for a number of years, and the authorities who can do something about it are just looking the other way. Even the so-called Muslim organisations which profess to be “their brothers keepers” and well-to-do members of the faith have forgotten them.
Only a few individuals and groups such as attorney Nafeesa Mohammed, Imam Sheraz Ali, Imtiaz Mohammed and Concerned Muslims of T&T (CMTT) still call on the authorities to do something.
Regardless of their race, colour or religious persuasion, we must understand that they are first and foremost citizens of T&T. Other countries in the world would never allow that to happen to their citizens, not for one month or even one week.
The case of sportswoman Brittney Griner of the US comes to mind. She had admitted to having a banned substance in her possession while in Russia, and was sentenced to nine years in prison there. Her home country, the US, immediately sprang into action and had her out of there in less than a year.
The strange thing about this is that she was guilty of an offence, but she was not allowed to languish in jail for the full term of the sentence. However, the women and children of T&T nationality have not committed any offence.
They were duped into believing they were going to the Holy land and that they were on a “jihad” (religious struggle). Some were even told they were migrating to another country to have a better life.
The children are definitely innocent here. While they are suffering in a foreign land, we have allowed over 26,000 refugees from Venezuela to enter T&T and provided for them jobs, healthcare, education and a more comfortable life, and our own nationals are allowed to suffer malnutrition, starvation and bitter cold.
The father of the nation, the late Dr Eric Williams, said the future of the country lies in the children of the nation when he said “the future is in the book bags”. So, why are we allowing our future to be denigrated and to suffer in such an inhumane way? The Government needs to act, and act with dispatch.