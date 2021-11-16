They are pushing us to failed state status

I am not politically affiliated with any particular party and consider myself to be an independent with regard to politics.
Trinidad and Tobago in my opinion is moving towards authoritarian rule.
There is political interference within the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the financial sector and within State-run enterprises.
The nation as a whole is currently facing a debt crisis, with billions of dollars owed to creditors, both locally and internationally.
Inflation is at an all-time high and day by day it keeps rising higher and higher.
Criminal elements rule the streets and have created essentially no-go zones for ordinary citizens.
Access to foreign exchange is extremely limited. You essentially have to know someone in the banking sector in order to get forex. The list could go on and on.
The Police Service for the first time since Independence has no substantive or acting commissioner and is ill-equipped and understaffed. This is one of many flaws in our national security system in the event of unrest or terror attacks.
Taxes are high, grocery and medicine prices are also rocketing and the nation lacks strategic and innovative leadership from both the Government and the Opposition.
In my honest opinion they are pushing Trinidad and Tobago to a failed state status.
Daniel Bertie
Glencoe