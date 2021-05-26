In commemoration of Indian Arrival Day.

On February 16, 1845, Indians from Calcutta left their country behind.

Aboard the Fatel Razack they were called Jahaji Bhai, With hope in their hearts, a better life to find.

They crossed the Kala Pani with stories to share, And together arrived at Nelson Island.

Some with anticipation, some with fear,

They were the Indentured Servants of the land.

They began their lives on estates far and wide, In Caroni, Canaan and Otaheiti.

From dawn to dusk, they worked side by side, As they tended the sugarcane, cocoa and coffee.

The Rev John Morton arrived at last, Along with him was Sarah his wife.

New ideas were formed and time quickly passed, Our ancestors now began a better way of life.

Churches were built and the Gospel soon spread, they learnt of Jesus, the Bible and the good news it tells.

In Communion they partook and on roti they were fed, As hymns were sung in Hindi and in English as well.

Education now began to play a big role,

As Morton saw the need to teach the young.

Schools were built, children, welcomed into the fold, With missionaries there who taught them right from wrong.

Today we can boast of our many churches and schools, Aramalaya and Susamachar to name just a few.

We are educated people and nobody’s fools, Just ask NAPS, SAGHS and Hillview; that much is true!

Now as we celebrate 176 years, We have so much to be thankful for.

Our heritage and traditions passed down and shared, And even today, we still yearn to know more!

Caroline Diana Sampath

Aramalaya Presbyterian Church

