Imagine you have taken a loan, purchased the necessary equipment, seeds, chemicals, etc to plant food in the hot, blistering sun or pouring rain; weeding, watering... to sell, to feed your family and send your children to school.
Then your nightmare becoming a reality. While you sleep, thieves take everything.
Customers, if you find that tomatoes, bodi, cabbage, celery, pumpkin, etc cost a few cents more spare a thought for the farmers. The thieves are at the root of the problem.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan