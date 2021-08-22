Imagine you have taken a loan, purchased the necessary equipment, seeds, chemicals, etc to plant food in the hot, blistering sun or pouring rain; weeding, watering... to sell, to feed your family and send your children to school.

Then your nightmare becoming a reality. While you sleep, thieves take everything.

Customers, if you find that tomatoes, bodi, cabbage, celery, pumpkin, etc cost a few cents more spare a thought for the farmers. The thieves are at the root of the problem.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

