Things are falling apart

A few days ago, a friend of mine was robbed. Three men attempted to pull her out of her car. She was left confused as to whether it was a robbery, a carjacking, or an attempted kidnapping.

She reported the incident to the police who first spent time trying to decide if she was in the correct jurisdiction. Thereafter, they took her report and gave her a sheet indicating the report was made, and informed her the paper was necessary to get replacement documents lost in the robbery. There was no attempt to follow her back to her car, left at the scene; no attempt to get the fingerprints of the robbers; no follow-up whatsoever.

A worker of mine had a similar response when her common-law husband physically abused her. She submitted a medical report and did everything the police requested. They never followed up, never interviewed the man. She eventually left the country for her own safety.

The problem is not with the policemen and women who work at the stations; it lies with the structures, management and systems. But the ultimate failure lies on the steps of a government that has no idea about modern-day policing and does not care. No serious government would employ a retired police person to head the Police Service. That person cannot be motivated to put in place the things necessary for an efficient Police Service.

The Police Service needs vehicles equipped with modern computers for contact tracing. That must be supported by government-issued vehicle identification plates. There must be modern fingerprinting tracing and registering. There must be a sector of the police dedicated to traffic offences and accident investigation, one for gun violence and homicides, one for blue-collar crime and fraud, and an elite unit for gang violence and threat to communities.

These divisions must be clearly identified by having their divisions clearly printed on their vehicles. More importantly, there must be structured police patrols 24/7 in every community.

To put those things in place requires energised, motivated management. It requires a government that cares about the peace and stability in communities. A minister of national security who is not sure what his obligations are to the people regarding crime and a police commissioner approaching retirement are not the solution.

The Police Service is just one of the many institutions of Trinidad and Tobago that has fallen. Now is the time for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to unite and dedicate our efforts to save and rebuild our country. It is time to hope.

Steve Alvarez

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Things are falling apart

A few days ago, a friend of mine was robbed. Three men attempted to pull her out of her car. She was left confused as to whether it was a robbery, a carjacking, or an attempted kidnapping.

Moving on without proper repair keeps us stuck

Congratulations to the Ministry of Legal Affairs (MLA). I received my digital marriage certificate in four days without leaving my home.

Unfortunately, we have to start the process all over because there’s an error. The name of one of the witnesses is incorrectly spelt.

Another WASA disaster

Another WASA disaster

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) owe the country a detailed explanation for the failures that left roughly 20 per cent of the population without water for five days and counting.

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

The ‘how it go look’ dilemma

In what circumstances should the public become concerned about the appearance of potentially improper influence or access? This is the “how it go look” dilemma and it has been a significant part of the news cycle for the past fortnight.

Splitting hairs

Splitting hairs

It did not surprise me when last week senior officials at the Ministry of Education, in teachers and parents organisations, as well as the best entertainers we have learnt to accept because they are plentiful, colourful and cheap—man on the street—were chiming away on an issue I had no idea existed, far less worthy of comment.

Dimming The Light of the West

Dimming The Light of the West

There is an exquisite Jamaican saying, “When dog have money, him buy cheese.” That is most applicable to our national spending on tertiary education. The expression means we recklessly purchase unnecessary items when we get excess funds.

Hosein R and Tewarie B (2007) saw this recklessness concerning our tertiary education (from 1997 onwards) and its financing as due to the “resource curse”.