Things are falling apart

A few days ago, a friend of mine was robbed. Three men attempted to pull her out of her car. She was left confused as to whether it was a robbery, a carjacking, or an attempted kidnapping.
She reported the incident to the police who first spent time trying to decide if she was in the correct jurisdiction. Thereafter, they took her report and gave her a sheet indicating the report was made, and informed her the paper was necessary to get replacement documents lost in the robbery. There was no attempt to follow her back to her car, left at the scene; no attempt to get the fingerprints of the robbers; no follow-up whatsoever.
A worker of mine had a similar response when her common-law husband physically abused her. She submitted a medical report and did everything the police requested. They never followed up, never interviewed the man. She eventually left the country for her own safety.
The problem is not with the policemen and women who work at the stations; it lies with the structures, management and systems. But the ultimate failure lies on the steps of a government that has no idea about modern-day policing and does not care. No serious government would employ a retired police person to head the Police Service. That person cannot be motivated to put in place the things necessary for an efficient Police Service.
The Police Service needs vehicles equipped with modern computers for contact tracing. That must be supported by government-issued vehicle identification plates. There must be modern fingerprinting tracing and registering. There must be a sector of the police dedicated to traffic offences and accident investigation, one for gun violence and homicides, one for blue-collar crime and fraud, and an elite unit for gang violence and threat to communities.
These divisions must be clearly identified by having their divisions clearly printed on their vehicles. More importantly, there must be structured police patrols 24/7 in every community.
To put those things in place requires energised, motivated management. It requires a government that cares about the peace and stability in communities. A minister of national security who is not sure what his obligations are to the people regarding crime and a police commissioner approaching retirement are not the solution.
The Police Service is just one of the many institutions of Trinidad and Tobago that has fallen. Now is the time for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to unite and dedicate our efforts to save and rebuild our country. It is time to hope.
Steve Alvarez