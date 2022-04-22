Think again, Mr Copeland

Dear Mr Copeland,
As a graduate of The University of the West Indies in the 1990s, and having one of three sons at present pursuing his degree at my alma mater, I would like to address your article suggesting students be more responsible for their tuition fees.
Mr Copeland, when I attended the university, my parents covered my tuition costs. At that time, being able to go to university was only afforded to students who either had parents from a particular social class, or had parents sacrificing their lives to put their children through the university.
GATE was a wonderful and progressive concept that allowed, for the very first time, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago the opportunity to pursue careers that were only a dream, and bring to our country a level of development unseen since the days of Dr Eric Williams.
Your comment that students need to be more responsible for their tuition and that the university needs to be run along the lines of a business, such as US universities are, is both irresponsible and from a source of an obvious failure to be aware of the global facts. This saddens me as a past student of an institution I had hoped all my sons would attend.
In the first instance, students may find it very difficult to take responsibility for their tuition, considering that 19-year-olds right out of A-Levels have no job or work experience. One can also add the obvious—that there aren’t many jobs for such a group.
Let’s also look at the current fact that most parents who could have afforded the tuition, even before the current Government did, in my opinion, the worst thing imaginable and set massive GATE restrictions, now cannot since quite a few of these parents worked in the oil and gas sectors, and have now lost their jobs and are unemployed or underemployed.
With regard to your comment on running the university as a business and suggesting the US tuition costs and model, let me advise that you take some time and investigate the current state of US universities and their failing education system.
In the first instance, tertiary education in the US is largely limited to only one social class. The majority of the population do not have access to tertiary education because the universities are run, as you have suggested we run ours, like a business.
They are very focused on money making, which makes them very bypartisan and politically and socially influenced by donors and the wealthy.
It’s one of the reasons their universities globally do not do well; they are running on their US reputations.
Sadly, many students in the US take out loans and are left with enormous life debts, creating a very large, impoverished educated class.
Education, in my humble opinion, is not a business—it is one of the reasons governments exist. It is a right of every single citizen so inclined to have the ability to access free and clear education up to any level they can. Only then will you have a country that is visionary, developing and growing.
Please look at the Netherlands and Dutch counties, where education is absolutely free. They are doing extremely well, have low levels of crime, high quality of health and generally a much healthier and cleaner, less violent society overall.
When you invest in the citizens of your country, you make a better country.
People do not live free, we pay taxes to support the people in government, trusting that they will do the needful and necessary to ensure every single man, woman and child has the opportunity to live well and contribute positively to their nation.
Even persons who do not pay standard taxes contribute to our society by the work they do, and the goods they buy.
I can give so many examples of the failure of the US business model for university education; all the research is out there.
European education is also free to every single citizen. In some instances young students are given a loan to cover their full tuition and living expenses, for which their parents co-sign, and they repay it when they are working.
They even have things in place for parents who cannot co-sign the loans, and the students are not denied the opportunity to get access to the loans. The repayments are not allowed to prevent the future graduates from living a normal life or take away from their needs.
Why don’t you suggest these models, Mr Copeland? Investigate the various systems.
I suggest all citizens do the same.
Let us find and follow systems that work. Populist ideas and ideals are killing us in the Caribbean, but I am proud to see some of our fellow Caribbean family members are waking up.
It’s time for change, my beautiful country. It’s time to develop and grow and start thinking of better ways for our country and our people.
Nadine Lezama
BA (Hons), SLP (Cert)