Think before you obey

People are heeding every dictatorial command blurted out and shouted down to them by the Prime Minister. So much so that no one is stopping to think how what they are doing might be to their detriment.
So if the PM gives the order to jump off a cliff, we may very well witness the mountaintops and hilltops jam-packed with sycophants ready to take their flying leap to People’s National Movement (PNM) heaven called Balisier House.
When the Prime Minister encouraged and invited the nation to cross over to Tobago during the Easter weekend, one should have fully damned the foolishness of this advice, that it was mouth on drive and brain in park, the Minister of Works and Transport boasted with figures that 50,000 people had travelled via the air and seabridges in a lead-up to Easter.
Even as the heavy downpours in the early days of April/May seemed to arrive on cue to cleanse this country of its messed-up state, people suffering from Covid-19 fatigue and vulnerable to any opportunity to free up simply lapped up the Tobago welcome the PM was offering on a platter.
You see, in Trinidad, when Keith Rowley speaks, his diehard supporters will listen as if he is the brain with which they think, ignoring that under him and via his scatter-brained policies, we have become a failed state and an outcast nation on the global stage.
In light of this, the people of this country desperately need to reconfigure their way of thinking, starting with those who went to Tobago, because he misled them into thinking it was ok to do so and that their father knows best.
The sins of tomorrow are sometimes planned out today, so when mask-wearing was made mandatory, the Government, without an innovative strategy to bring in revenue, threatened that tickets would be issued if one were caught without a mask, and it is even more so a threat now to citizens as this new lockdown measure has been implemented.
It makes you wonder whether the spike was not politically designed as a means of raising revenue out of ticket fines for delinquent non-mask wearers.
Without fail, extreme measures like the one above are used to terrorise the citizens who seem to be taking everything in the spirit of the sheep mentality. While this kind of thinking is appalling, it is yet understood—considering the notion of us having a Carnival mentality.
It’s that same kind of thinking that looked straight at the PNM administration (at all of its empty ideas and incompetent figureheads) and returned it to power. It is no surprise, considering that this has been happening since 1956 since the PNM thrives on its intellectual bankruptcy.
If you ever wondered why we have not become the Singapore of the region, look no further than who are the people who comprise the PNM; when, for example, they say they are taking a matter to Cabinet, making it sound as if that is the holy grail of Einsteinian thought, don’t be fooled into thinking that you are going to get something coming out of there of genius quality; what you get is a rubber-stamped product of inferior, third-world minds bouncing brainless heads together.
Just to remind you, not one of them has distinguished himself/herself in any way other than to spout the empty rhetoric, “Great is the PNM”.
Now you know why we are in the mess we are in.
Yudhistha Orie
via e-mail