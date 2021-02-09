This is a monster we have created in T&T

The sad thing about country-wide protests to voice horror and anger over the brutal abduction and killing of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt is the fact that nothing can bring them back. There is pervading hopelessness in the country, as though we have lost our way and there’s no turning back and absolutely nobody to turn to for a solution. Not the finger-pointing politicians, and certainly not our religious leaders-cum-pulpit politicians.
I don’t believe a way out of our crisis can be found without all of us putting aside our prejudices and perverse political logic and engaging in some sort of mental soul-searching. We need to ask ourselves, where did we go wrong and answer with brutal honesty regardless of the guilt and self-conceit our answers might reveal about us.
I apologise for my pessimism but this is but another nine-day wonder and soon enough life will continue as usual until one of us becomes the next victim. To put it bluntly, we are our own enemies—slaves to self-conceit.
Partisan politics and racism are too deeply entrenched in our DNA for us to honestly hold our leaders accountable. It would tantamount to empowering the opposition and in the religion of politics, that is a mortal sin.
I don’t believe that any politician sincerely cares about us. All they are interested in is ensuring that we remain divided along racial and social lines...to cut to the chase, that’s their trump card to win elections.
As it stands, the gaping cracks in the system are unashamedly exposed—starting with law enforcement, the judiciary, Parliament, politics, our public institutions. The question is, would we use our collective power to come together, not to superficially hide the cracks as we have done in the past, but to make our institutions relevant and reliable? Perhaps not. Such a notion is easier said than done, but not entirely impossible.
Let’s contemplate a few facts. Criminals arrested for the murders of the young women have long rap sheets spanning many years. This speaks to the gross inefficiency of the police and the judiciary. Yet our police authorities and parliamentarians choose to point fingers rather than take responsibility.
The Bail Amendment Bill may be necessary for the fight against crime but it is not a substitute for sustainable justice—to indict criminals and lose them in jail based on hardcore evidence and a court trial for which there are existing laws. There is absolutely no excuse for the non-availability of criminal registries. Why does it have to take a tragedy for our leaders to realise what should have been done? The simple answer is our leaders don’t care. Their children are protected.
Our spiralling-out-of-control crime didn’t happen overnight. Over the years we aided in creating the monster. When we vote a government into office and defend their wrongdoings we empower the monster. When the “country club” people bombarded the courthouse to deny the family of a black youth, murdered by a white boy, justice, what message did they send to our black youths?
Yet they audaciously write letters advocating for betterment.
When we allow politicians and the police authorities to play the blame game and manipulate facts and statistics so they can pat themselves on the back, we give life to the monster. There are so many other examples of our deceitful behaviour, too numerous to mention.
We cannot allow the Ashanti and Andrea movement to fizzle out. Out of this momentum must come a more powerful movement for change which ought to adamantly eschew politics. In fact, such a movement must adopt an anti-establishment stance as our existing system has failed us miserably. In spite of our oil and gas wealth, nothing, absolutely nothing, works well for the ordinary citizens in Trinidad and Tobago.
To be honest, I don’t believe we can truly unite to become a formidable force against the political system, the monster that we ourselves created. If we could, we, and not the politicians, would ultimately win.
My thoughts go out to the Riley and Bharatt families. We all must accept a degree of blame for our perverse and partisan attitudes which aided in creating the monster, limb by limb.
RP Joseph
San Fernando