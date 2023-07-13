This patriot practised what he taught

A lot has been said about the late historian and scholar Brinsley Samaroo.
As an elementary student of history, I wish to add my voice in tribute to this remarkable and outstanding citizen, a Trinbagonian to the bone, a true patriot who spent almost his entire life trying to find out who we are. Why we behave the way we do. And what is required for us, like him, not to be seduced and/or consumed by the historical prejudices inherited from our colonial past that continue not only to divide us but to restrict almost every aspect of our national development.
Brinsley quietly and unceremoniously pursued his objectives of national unity, interracial solidarity, character and nation-building through the hallmarks of his aspirations and achievements, without expectations of any rewards—financial, national or otherwise. Brinsley, unto the end, vigorously pursued the true dream of genuine academics, the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, whether at the political or academic level.
This remarkable son of the soil of humble origin gave his country so much more than he received. Today, he is no longer with us, but his legacy as a true nation-builder and a genuine patriot will always be remembered and treasured by those of us who had the opportunity and privilege to interface with him, to read and digest his contribution of our journey from slavery, emancipation, indentureship and finally transition from colonialism to Independence, republicanism and onwards.
Elementary students of history, like me, will forever be thankful to this brilliant son for his contribution, not only as a historian but as a true patriot—respected, admired and worthy of emulation.
Farewell, my dear brother!
Ferdie Ferreira