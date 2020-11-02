This Sparrow not good enough

When I first saw the Sunday Express front page picture of Francisco Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” in wax without reading anything I wondered who was this individual. Then to my great surprise, I did find out that it was a wax version of “The Mighty Sparrow” and my response was, “What is this, is it real?”

This reminds me of when I tried out on the football field the captain after the match, came over and told me “good attempt”. Hearing this encouraging remark I stayed with cricket. So I congratulated the sculptor on his good effort but being frank, much more is desired with that work of art.

I believe in fairness to Sparrow and the public in general this wax piece needs to be done over so that visitors can with a glance without reading the information below know who the person is.

The gentleman is known worldwide so no one should be struggling to know who he is at a glance. Now, this is not the first time I have seen attempts being made to depict icons resembling the person it is suppose to be.

I am not disputing the sculptor’s ability but this is not good enough.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

It could have been worse

November is supposed to be the start of the Christmas season. However, November 2020 marks almost eight months since citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have been abandoned across the globe. Near the end of October, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago decided to create a committee to discuss what should be done moving forward. A mere eight months after taking a decision that has ruined countless lives, our leaders finally decided to spare a thought on what to do with a decision they made in March.

police garb mystery

To say that the spectacular raid on the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) operations in La Horquetta on September 22 continues to generate a host of more questions than answers and is a hugely disquieting affair, is to put this matter lightly.

Owtu’s blank poses questions, no answers

There are so many unanswered questions about the rejection of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s proposal to purchase the former Petrotrin refinery that one hardly knows where to start. One cannot help but wonder if the decision had been made before the submission of the final documents.

This Sparrow not good enough

Elections don’t guarantee democracy

A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS), on October 20 and 21, was a claim by the outgoing Foreign Minister Karen Longaric that her government had brought democracy to Bolivia. It was the people of Bolivia who had brought democracy to Bolivia—and everybody knew it. Longaric was one of those who had helped to deny it.