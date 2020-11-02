This Sparrow not good enough

When I first saw the Sunday Express front page picture of Francisco Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” in wax without reading anything I wondered who was this individual. Then to my great surprise, I did find out that it was a wax version of “The Mighty Sparrow” and my response was, “What is this, is it real?”
This reminds me of when I tried out on the football field the captain after the match, came over and told me “good attempt”. Hearing this encouraging remark I stayed with cricket. So I congratulated the sculptor on his good effort but being frank, much more is desired with that work of art.
I believe in fairness to Sparrow and the public in general this wax piece needs to be done over so that visitors can with a glance without reading the information below know who the person is.
The gentleman is known worldwide so no one should be struggling to know who he is at a glance. Now, this is not the first time I have seen attempts being made to depict icons resembling the person it is suppose to be.
I am not disputing the sculptor’s ability but this is not good enough.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan