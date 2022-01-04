I have seen that many in the nation are putting forth their best wishes, with their annual year-end predisposition of finding new hope in the year to come.
Their sentiments are comical and foolishly optimistic.
Lest we forget, 2021 was a dual election year for our Tobagonian brothers and sisters. There were goodies shared about and monies from the public purse unaccounted for.
It was a nice time, as housing materials were dropped in front your house, blank food cards given, and even, it is alleged, items from major retailers of household items.
But as you read this, we are in 2022, and as the saying goes, “de ting now start”.
In 2022 we shall look forward for a series of further austerity measures on an already brutalised population. With flour prices rising, expect all products made with such to be raised. Doubles, pholourie, pies, biscuits at fast food outlets, etc.
Property tax is on the horizon, plus the destruction of State agencies such as the Water and Sewerage Authority, the Board of Inland Revenue, and Customs and Excise.
It will be another bumper year of unemployment for many, along with coping with a virus that even though some are claiming victory, will rip through our citizenry and have a very negative impact on economic growth.
This year will also see the introduction of a vaccine mandate for public servants. How that plays out is left to be seen.
This year will see a broken T&T, divided and broke more than ever.
It seems God being a Trini is no longer a theorisation of relevance.
Ganesham Gopichand