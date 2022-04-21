Those in authority exploiting our silence for weakness

It appears anything that is thrown to the citizens of sweet T&T, we take it. High food prices, we just buy less. Increase in gas prices, we reduce our travel. High cost of living, we just scramble to pay one bill at a time. You see, here in T&T, we have accepted the abuse that has taken place for decades, so it has become the norm.
Our infrastructure, healthcare, social and judicial services have been deteriorating by the minute, but we still justify the relentless abuse of our taxpayer dollars. We have reached the point that we are eerily silent to the continued corrupt politics that is accepted as governance!
We do not care if billions are unaccounted for, just as long as we have a plate of food or KFC to eat. It has no relevance in this nation that politicians continue to live outlandish lifestyles, while the average citizen continues to suffer. Who cares that no one is held accountable or jailed for the brazen theft in the last few decades; as long as we have a long weekend to jump up and palance, we will deal with the bills later.
Just as an abused victim, we hope that our abuser will one day fulfil the empty election promises and we will reap the benefits of our die-hard, blind loyalty. Until that day comes, our abuser will continue to disrespect, degrade and exploit our silence and consent for weakness. But carry on, T&T, carry on!
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros