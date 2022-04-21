Those in authority exploiting our silence for weakness

After the national outpouring of support for Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor in the Paria pipeline tragedy, it is hard to comprehend the state of financial desperation into which he has fallen as he struggles to make ends meet in covering his medical bills and looking after his young family.

While we are aware of the legal complexities surrounding his case, no one who has experienced the kind of trauma to which Boodram was subjected should have to endure the additional despair that has left him doubting his own will to go on.