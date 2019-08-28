Let me add my voice to those of the thousands of people who were blown away by the wonderful facades of iconic Caribbean buildings at the Carifesta XIV Grand Market.
These beautifully made reproductions (with some artistic licence) of great architectural landmarks, from the Caribbean nations which had previously hosted Carifesta, really did make the “Streets of the Caribbean” come alive. My personal favourite was the Presidential Palace, one of the remarkable buildings in Paramaribo’s historic district (a UNESCO World Heritage site), but they were all outstanding.
As I gaped at these facades, marvelling at the intricate detail and the craftsmanship, I wished that information had been provided about the people responsible for them.
So thanks to the Sunday Express (August 25) for the article by Michael Mondezie, which tells us all about the people whose conceptual genius, design skills, and craftsmanship, made them possible.