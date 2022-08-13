The Hindu Women’s Organisation of T&T (HWO) is utterly appalled by the demeaning utterances of United National Congress Senator Anil Roberts with reference to the prime minister’s wife, Sharon Rowley.

While some of our members may remain unstinting supporters of the UNC (they have been known to change when they thought the time was right), they too do not endorse such behaviour.

As a group, we cannot maintain our silence on this dastardly act. Doing so would lend currency to his outlandish remarks.

Even as our membership supports everyone’s rights to criticise the PM and his Government on political issues, this senator has gone beyond the pale. Unacceptable is what this is, and it is certainly being condemned by the HWO.

Hurling stones at the wife of one’s political opponent is surely not the way to go, as it does not contribute in any way towards building a value-based, peaceful and just society.

This should be the objective of every politician, irrespective of the political divide to which they belong.

Brenda Gopeesingh

past HWO president

