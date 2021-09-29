 
 
So, some of Kiss’ prices have gone up. It should be easy enough to buy other breads, but this is Trinidad, and very soon all breads, even at your neighbourhood bakeries, will go up in price.
It doesn’t stop there. Taxi fares will increase, maxi fares will increase, soft drinks will go up, and everything except benefits will increase.
I remember around 1980 potatoes went up by a half-pence per pound in England, and the housewives association said “don’t buy”. Within three days, prices reverted.
Problem is, if we do that here, some places will decrease the size of the bread. It will also be most difficult to get people to comply.
There will always be those who will say “I can afford it”.
By the way, do we have a functioning housewives association in this country?
Len SA Ragoobir
Charlieville

