Those days

We never passed anyone

on the streets or on the roads

without saying to them,

“Good morning or good evening,”

And it’s not only good greetings

but good greetings to Aunty or Uncle.

Those days

We respected everyone we meet

never think of culture or status

It was one for all

and all for one.

Those days

We never walked the streets half-naked

Especially our mothers and daughters

they were like angels amongst us

Our young children were never seen

in rum shops, pubs or bars

puffing a cigarette or sipping a beer.

Those days

Some of us were very poor

and went to school bare feet

But this did not stop them from

becoming doctors and lawyers

teachers and businessmen.

Those days

Children were more disciplined

amongst each other

We used to pray every morning and evening

before and after school

Those who broke the rule would answer to the whip.

Those days

Our teachers took great interest in their children

No bullying nor victimising they wanted us to be brilliant

Teachers were to teach and not as much emphasis on salaries and holidays

Students first, then the two per cent or four per cent after.

Those days

Our young boys used to play with caps guns and water guns

Not AK-47 machine guns, pistols and power rifles.

Those days

We had no pipe-borne water, only wells, rivers and lagoons

Today we have pipes and taps but no running water, all dry

We travel on bicycles and bull carts on dirt roads

Today we have motor cars, trucks and plenty potholes.

Those were the days

When we trusted our protective personnel

to protect us from the evil doers

We were happy even if poor or rich

Today bandits wearing police uniforms

invading homes and murdering citizens.

Those days

Our leaders were more honest and caring

Never called their people

“stupid and foolish”

But instead they walked with us

with unity and love—to build a better nation.

Those days

Taxpayers’ money was spent more wisely

and ministers were more accountable for their spendings

Today when we ask we are called idiots and dotish

Those days our Government was more open to us

Today it’s a secret society, mafia is running the country.

Those days

will never return

Unless we stand up and demand our justice

stand up for equality and our rights to live

and forget selfishness and greed

Stand up to the mafia and secret society

if we want better days for our country and its people

Those were the days, I hope it will return someday soon.

Israfil Sahibdeen

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gas deal faces snags

Gas deal faces snags

Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to move the Dragon deal forward have hit the first snag with the public criticism of non-cash payments by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

“They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products. That is colonialism,” said the Venezuelan president in a broadcast on Thursday.

The shape of that hurt

The shape of that hurt

It is one of those rare occasions when every praise song being sung is true. Not one word has been misspent—generous, gentle, erudite, kind, gracious, pioneering—it is easy to endorse them sincerely. Since his passing, Gordon Rohlehr has invoked the kind of gratitude and love that truly befits the colossal space he occupied so unassumingly in his lifetime.

Celebrate top students

We of the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago work in service to our community and country. As such, we are concerned citizens who like to see our society and its achieving citizens progress. In the same spirit of concern, we are often troubled when things go wrong, when citizens fall short or bad things happen in our society.

Poisoning our food basket

The Express report “Safe or not? Concerns over use of pesticides on crops” puts a welcome spotlight on the overuse of insidious chemicals in the daily diet of Trinbagonians. It’s a problem that’s existed for many decades in Trinidad and Tobago at unknown human cost.

In 2005, in the course of investigating the existence of the “Dirty Dozen” persistent organic pollutants (POPS), including pesticides, in T&T for my magazine, Samaan, I was told by the Toxic Chemicals Control Board that they did not exist on the official register as permitted substances.

Those were the days

Those days

We never passed anyone

on the streets or on the roads

without saying to them,

“Good morning or good evening,”

And it’s not only good greetings

but good greetings to Aunty or Uncle.

Opposition rewriting history on Dragon gas deal

In his letter to the editor, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray states that “at no time has the UNC (United National Congress) taken a position that the lifting of the sanctions and access to the Dragon opportunity is anything other than a great opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago”.