Those days
We never passed anyone
on the streets or on the roads
without saying to them,
“Good morning or good evening,”
And it’s not only good greetings
but good greetings to Aunty or Uncle.
Those days
We respected everyone we meet
never think of culture or status
It was one for all
and all for one.
Those days
We never walked the streets half-naked
Especially our mothers and daughters
they were like angels amongst us
Our young children were never seen
in rum shops, pubs or bars
puffing a cigarette or sipping a beer.
Those days
Some of us were very poor
and went to school bare feet
But this did not stop them from
becoming doctors and lawyers
teachers and businessmen.
Those days
Children were more disciplined
amongst each other
We used to pray every morning and evening
before and after school
Those who broke the rule would answer to the whip.
Those days
Our teachers took great interest in their children
No bullying nor victimising they wanted us to be brilliant
Teachers were to teach and not as much emphasis on salaries and holidays
Students first, then the two per cent or four per cent after.
Those days
Our young boys used to play with caps guns and water guns
Not AK-47 machine guns, pistols and power rifles.
Those days
We had no pipe-borne water, only wells, rivers and lagoons
Today we have pipes and taps but no running water, all dry
We travel on bicycles and bull carts on dirt roads
Today we have motor cars, trucks and plenty potholes.
Those were the days
When we trusted our protective personnel
to protect us from the evil doers
We were happy even if poor or rich
Today bandits wearing police uniforms
invading homes and murdering citizens.
Those days
Our leaders were more honest and caring
Never called their people
“stupid and foolish”
But instead they walked with us
with unity and love—to build a better nation.
Those days
Taxpayers’ money was spent more wisely
and ministers were more accountable for their spendings
Today when we ask we are called idiots and dotish
Those days our Government was more open to us
Today it’s a secret society, mafia is running the country.
Those days
will never return
Unless we stand up and demand our justice
stand up for equality and our rights to live
and forget selfishness and greed
Stand up to the mafia and secret society
if we want better days for our country and its people
Those were the days, I hope it will return someday soon.
Israfil Sahibdeen