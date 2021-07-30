Faced with a 21st-century-educated and well-informed population, to push the head of compulsory vaccination is an abuse of process and power.
The majority are guided by instinct or a gut feeling, which is hardly ever wrong. So, when the world is directed to “take dis for dat, and do dat for dis”, without explanation, hesitancy is going to be the major stumbling block.
The act of vaccinating blindly is resisted with many probing questions, the answers for which are either contradictory or unsatisfactory. Those who are hesitant have not been convinced by the responses they got for some of the following:
• Why should vaccinations be compulsory and governments not be held liable for bad consequences?
• What about a comprehensive list of vaccines with the advantages and disadvantages agreed upon by the authorities?
• Which vaccines offer lifetime protection against the virus?
• Can vaccines be mixed? If so, which is the best combination?
• Does socialising or drinking and eating in restaurants spike the spread of Covid-19?
• What factors will determine if a person can get the virus, even after having two jabs of vaccination?
• Why encourage people with underlying medical conditions to vaccinate?
• Are the authorities right in blaming “Covid deaths” on pre-existing medical conditions? If so, why not treat the latter?
• Which vaccine will protect against the virus and, at the same time, cure underlying medical conditions?
• Can the virus problem be solved by treating the underlying medical conditions instead of confronting the virus?
• What comparative statistics do we have for deaths due to Covid-19 and normal deaths from diabetes, asthma and cardiovascular diseases over the same period?
• How many vagrants/homeless were vaccinated? Present statistics to show how many vaccinated homeless/vagrants died.
• If you are unvaccinated and your immune system is operating optimally, can you still get the virus?
• Is it better in the long run to educate the population to boost the immune system, or to vaccinate?
• Can the improper storage of a vaccine affect the response of the immune system?
• Does the presence of variants require boosters for all vaccines?
• Are we in a position to replace legal controls with personal responsibility?
• Does the lifting of lockdowns mean no more social distancing?
• Can people who got two jabs of vaccination appear in public without masks?
• What evidence will come to the fore when the Delta variant is present?
• Which will keep the country safer—herd immunity or prayers?
• How does the health system determine that a death is Covid-19-related without an autopsy?
• Why worry about variants, since we have vaccines with high levels of efficacy?
• How many years of protection does a vaccine offer before it fades?
• What are the names of the variants in Trinidad, and the remedies suggested?
Lennox Francis
Couva