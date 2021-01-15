Your recent editorials around the coronavirus have been both thoughtful and appropriate.
The policy of allowing international travel only with a ministerial exemption is inequitable and unsustainable. Clearly a new policy based on vaccination, tests and quarantines is badly needed to allow the airport to reopen.
Your editorial about vaccine equity for poorer countries was also instructive.
However my understanding is that the Covax facility may only cover a maximum of ten per cent of the population of 1.4 million. It is good news that 45,000 people may be able to get vaccinations by March.
However, if we vaccinate 45,000 people every month it would take almost three years to cover the population. It would be nice if the Government could lay out the plan and timeline for the vaccination of all of us.
Small countries like Israel and New Zealand are well ahead in the process, but a wealthy country like the US appears to be bungling the roll out because of lack of planning.
We have had lots of time to consider a plan for something far more important than the Tobago airport, the Toco port or Point Fortin highway.
Last November, your newspaper reported that the Ministry of Health had a robust vaccination plan led by Grace Sookchand (manager, expanded programme on immunisation) and surely by now we should publish it so we can all know when vaccines will be available for each risk category in our country.
William Lucie-Smith
Maraval