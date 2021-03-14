Three problems that need urgent attention

There are three areas, in my opinion, that need some urgent attention when it comes to improving the lives of our people.
Now, I know if anyone were to ask when it comes to bettering the lives of the citizens to give their suggestions there would be a book full of recommendations.
Some may say employment, safety, better health care, improvement in public transport, a reduction in the cost of living, and this list can go on from one person to another. Guess what? I cannot deny this but I have just chosen three issues to highlight: a proper supply of water for all, road conditions and flooding.
In our country, thousands of citizens have had to struggle with these deficiencies for years. Governments come and they leave. making a bunch of promises at election time but with very, very little change.
The records are there right before us. People are seen begging for water, some with no pipe-borne water all their life. The bad roads all over the country are another story, despite all the protests; all to no avail.
Flooding continues along its merry way. Some live in fear that whenever there is a shower of rain they could lose everything. This is a yearly rainy season reality for too many in T&T.
In humility I appeal to our present Government and all who occupy a seat in Parliament, please engage in dialogue and address these three concerns that are causing the citizens endless headache, frustration, and stress.
While some of us may be fortunate to have a regular supply of water, well-paved roads, and no flooding where we live, for some reason or another, there are thousands of citizens living right here in sweet T&T suffering with those three mentioned headaches. I call our leaders’ attention what is taking place in the land that they were given the privilege to lead.
Honestly, as a concerned citizen, I believe that I am not requesting too much. These are just the basics, in my opinion. We have had too many promises by those who had the power to do something about these issues and simply came up with no substantial change.
I conclude—and some do not like to hear this but I will say it anyway—the “politicking” must stop for there are things we simply must do together. As it is said in the multitude of counsel there is wisdom. Let’s do it together people.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan