Is the Head Office of the Ministry of Education, opening during this school vacation period?
I know for a fact that it is open, since I have a number of acquaintances who work there and they do go to work every day.
More appropriately, my next question should be: Are the phones at both the Divisional and Head Offices of the Ministry of Education working, or are these facilities permanently down?
A number of people as well as myself have been trying to contact the Head Office of the Ministry of Education, at the Education Towers, over the past three weeks and all calls go unanswered with a recording saying, that the party you are trying to reach is unavailable.
At the Divisional Offices it’s the same thing, the phones just keep ringing and ringing.
In this period of the pandemic, this is the only way by which one can seek information, since countless people cannot go storming into government offices, endangering the lives of workers as well as themselves.
As a result, I am appealing to the esteemed Minister of Education to please ensure that her telephone operators operate in a timely manner and supply the critical information needed by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Indar Dhaniram