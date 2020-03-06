Whilst the various business associations wrangle with the Customs and Excise authorities on the courier cargo bonding issue, I would also like them to question why the Customs people have such a heavy-handed approach to taxing CCTV security camera systems.

Present and past ministers of finance during budget presentations have indicated that CCTV camera systems were removed from any form as import taxation as a benefit to citizens given the current state of crime in our country.

However, I had the unpleasant experience of being told by a Customs officer at Piarco Airport that CCTV camera systems were only tax exempt if the entire system was packed in a single box, meaning the cameras, recording device and monitor must be packed in a single encompassing box and was bought as such.

This makes absolutely no sense because no CCTV equipment manufacturer in today’s world provides a system like that as it is expected that the number of cameras bought would be determined based on the type of installation required and also TV led/lcd screens are expected to be used as the monitors.

Likewise it is totally impractical to pack all in a single box.

This measure is a very heavy-handed approach and only encourages the illegal black market smuggling of such devices.

J Deering

Maraval

