The call by the National Council of Parent-Teachers Association (NCPTA), through president Clarence Mendoza, as reported recently for all government primary schools to be handed over to the various denominational boards of management, should bring into sharp focus the need for a similar board of management (board), for government schools.
At present, denominational schools fall under one such board, as per the Education Act (Act), chapters 15 to 20.
By contrast, the government schools have local school boards, also according to the Education Act, Chapter 23. Additionally, the Act provides for the appointment of managers and their duties in those schools, unlike the government schools where only School Supervisor 1s are appointed as managers to primary schools, resulting, in some cases, in one such supervisor having many schools to manage in addition to their full-time jobs.
The board schools generally have one person as manager for one school only.
This has helped to create what I see as an imbalance in the system, against the government schools.
Among the activities of the boards, which are largely absent due to no coordinating or central board of the government schools, are:
• Training and orientation of recruits.
• Mentoring of teachers, akin to employees assistance programmes.
• Professional development courses.
• Visits by religious personnel.
• Cultural programmes, notably Baal Vikas of the SDMS and PRESBYFEST of the Presbyterian Board.
• Sporting activities.
• Annual convention.
• Awards, like Principal of the Year.
• Preparation for Teaching Service Commission interviews.
• Opportunity to identify with the boards in charity situations.
The above list of activities is not exhaustive.
That view of the NCPTA seems to suggest that all denominational schools are performing and, in this case, only the government schools in the district of Port of Spain are “under-achieving”. That is certainly not the report as was being discussed. There are many Board schools also under academic watch in every educational district.
Likewise, one has to question the claim that assessing a primary school on the basis of the Secondary Education Assessment (SEA), being equivalent to “a 100 metre dash”, is unfair, since the other “intelligences”, like sports, culture and IT are not examined.
It was former minister of education, Augustus Ramrekersingh, who made it clear that primary schools should concentrate on “literacy and numeracy”. He was, incidentally, a very active sportsman while at school who understood that learning was the purpose of his education while a pupil at St Mary’s College.
To cloud the SEA results with lack of testing of all intelligences is to send to our children a message that they are being unfairly treated.
Speaking of assessment, the lack of proper and continuous assessment of our schools is something sorely lacking. There seems to be no accountability on the part of principals and supervisors if their schools are below par.
One has to question the practices of pupils being promoted and reaching Standard Five but who cannot read at Standard One level. Very often, that is the root of the problem.
The districts of Victoria, Caroni, Central St George and, more recently, St Patrick are seen as the performing ones. It must be noted that these districts also excel in sports and culture.
I issue this call for the necessary changes to the Education Act to provide for a Government Schools Board of Management, to “level the playing field” by allowing for these schools to be managed, promoted and improved by such a Board.
It is informative to note that there is also an Association of Denominational Boards of Education, meeting regularly and sharing ideas for improvement, and generally seeking the interest of their schools. Quite obviously the government schools are excluded.
Should anyone have comments, queries, questions or supporting opinions, feel free to correspond with me at sirjuesinghl@gmail.com or (postal) 55 Edinburgh Gardens, Chaguanas.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
retired principal and
coordinator, Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago