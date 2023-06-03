Your shame as a sense of right and wrong is what makes you human, which is why the beast cannot be human because it has no sense of right and wrong—only instinct, savouring the flesh of its young to which it had just given birth.
Reading the Express Editorial of last Monday on the findings of the CoE on the Piarco Airport Development Project which, in summation, amount to “serious breaches, including acts of massive corruption, greed, conflicts of interest, inequality of treatment, favouritism, gross misconduct, irregularities, improprieties and mismanagement...”, and all this under the watch of a PM who admitted “that he was aware of the ‘feeding frenzy’” after complaints from a concerned newly appointed minister but failed to act, it sends you into a psychological tumult trying to explain how “human” the perpetrators would have been in their gross indifference to the ethics of human behaviour at this level.
To begin with, notwithstanding those who were not mentioned in the report or those claiming exemption or even vindication, this all-pervasive corruption was essentially a UNC government travesty, and the latter description is apt for our racially divided politics lends it self to such labelling with a PNM government on the opposite end—and defies all logic and moral sense considering how widely distributed it would have been through the rank and file, from ministers to truck drivers, with one truck driver, according to the report, claiming to have been paid twice for a single load.
But this truck driver seems just a pawn in a bigger game with those with the political power seeking to serve themselves with absolutely no consideration about the ethics and morality expected of people entrusted with the sacred responsibility to manage the affairs of the country in the people’s interest. How could such a level of degeneracy take root and be allowed to prevail!
The report is quoted as saying that for one newly appointed minister in the then-government, it was simply a matter of “greed”, a “feeding frenzy” as previously acknowledged by her superior. Geoffrey Chaucer, the mediaeval English bard in “The Pardoner’s Tale” (The Canterbury Tales) would use the story of “The Three Rioters” to illustrate his theme “Radix Malorum est Cupiditas” to mean “the love of money is the root of all evil”, and would graphically represent how such a vice titillated the mind into a kind of greed without conscience, with all the rioters murdering one another in the end to keep the treasure for themselves.
This is a classic illustration of what the love of money can do to the individual, making you lose your sense of shame, your self-respect and personal dignity and the consequences that follow. Does this apply to the scandalous behaviour of this group now under the radar?
But there is another critical consideration. This former UNC government at the centre of that scandal is essentially East Indian-based following our established pattern of voting by ethnicity; and who is to say they won’t, as a group, be painted/tainted with the same brush from such a connection, labelled as a people with a similar propensity?
And this brings into focus the current UNC, cut from the same cloth, indulging in the same pattern of serving the self, but in a different manner, exploiting the unquestioning loyalty of the people to sustain their longevity, full in the knowledge that under the present political circumstances they can never win government and the people would continue to be discriminated against in perennial opposition.
In a recent letter, I called on East Indians as well as our African brothers and sisters to put behind them the divisive politics which only serves their leaders and not themselves, and instead, to savour the mix in our food, our music and our relationships inter alia which we continue to enjoy outside such politics in our everyday living.
The politics, however, is inescapable, but that mix can be translated into a new brand of politics in which, according to the learned judge in his address on Indian Arrival Day to the Citizen ONE Foundation, we can move away from “antiquated administrative and electoral processes” and replace them with “efficient and practical systems which are designed to reflect our own ‘unique plurality’...”, and this through “constitutional reform”, likely of the kind that Guyana is now enjoying in proportional representation; or a return to the 1986 model in Trinidad which, through the unity of the two major groups, we crushed our racial politics.
In this period of the celebration of Indian Arrival, this realisation can be a unique gift to East Indians which is sure to find reciprocity in our African brothers and sisters labouring under the same politics of division.
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin