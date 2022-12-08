Statement from the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action — Trinidad and Tobago (CAFRA TT) on Human Rights Day 2022.

Globally, Human Rights Day will be celebrated tomorrow, December 10, with the launch of a year-long campaign to promote and recognise the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR 75). The overarching theme of the year-long campaign is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”. The International Bill of Human Rights calls upon the State to promote, protect and fulfil human rights, including through the promotion of the right to social protection, an adequate standard of living, and the highest attainable standards of physical and mental well-being.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA TT) is concerned that too many, especially women in our society, live in poverty—some without indoor pipe-borne water and toilet facilities.

The poorest communities are beset by violence and insecurity. Children, especially boys and young men, drop out of school, and parents must worry about stray bullets as their children walk the streets on their way to school.

During Covid-19, many children struggled to keep up while living in cramped and overcrowded conditions, while some families were thrown out of their homes by unsympathetic landlords. We have to wonder: where are those families now? What are the social and psychological measures in place to support parents, including single-headed households, and communities to recover from the drawbacks of the pandemic? What are we doing to get adolescents who have dropped out of school back into learning environments?

Our country is characterised by observable income inequality, which has worsened over the past three decades. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the precarious lives of many individuals and households. The country experienced a “perfect storm”, where so many lost their source of income, which together with confinement to their homes, led to increases in gender-based violence against women; this included sexual violence against girls in families and communities.

While the Government took several measures aimed at assisting vulnerable members of society, a 2021 CAFRA TT study observed that unfortunately these social protection measures primarily involved targeted cash transfers and a continuation of pre-Covid-19 social policy approaches. This meant that although women usually carry the heavier burden of caring for children in so many households, the study found that more men were able to access cash support from the State, as fewer women applied.

For instance, some women could not apply for rental assistance grants, as their rental contracts were informal rental agreements. Moreover, many women could not navigate or access the online grant application process due to no or limited Internet connectivity.

These measures used did not strengthen social security systems to provide better protection in health or other crises. Most workers, particularly women workers in the informal economy, lost all their income and could not get social security benefits, as the national insurance system does not officially cover self-employed persons. In addition, social services to address the causal factors contributing to gender-based violence and economic and social inequality are insufficient to meet the scale of the challenge.

While social programmes are in place, we need to understand why so many people are falling through the cracks. Policies must address the gulf between income and the cost of living; policies must respond to the unequal domestic burden on women who are working double and triple shifts and have no access to State day-cares to support the care of children, dependants and the elderly.

We must be determined to address the social and economic gaps that keep so many people in poverty, without access to efficient social and health services and without a clear pathway to personal development and a dignified life.

CAFRA TT is calling on the State to re-examine its social and labour policy approaches which fail to respond effectively to significant proportions of society, especially women, in precarious and violent situations. A revamped gender-sensitive social ­policy must recognise the human rights of each person in our society.

We need a whole-of-society contract in relation to the responsibilities of the State, communities, families and individuals that ensures a careful and caring environment to dramatically reduce poverty and insecurity. Social policy should address the underlying causes of social and gender-based inequalities and can include the following:

1. Establishment of a State/contributory social security programme for self-employed persons to protect them from long-term loss of income—eg, due to illness, disability, or global pandemic;

2. Reinstatement of community and in-field social work systems to identify vulnerable households and individuals and provide support interventions before crisis situations arise;

3. Revitalise evidence-based national mental health and addiction education and prevention programmes in schools and social and traditional media.

Immediately, we must have more focused attention on children most vulnerable to being failed by a school system that is unresponsive to the social and economic environments and learning needs.

Lastly, CAFRA TT recognises that we all have an obligation to act in solidarity with others. Get to know your community. Educate ourselves on the quality of life of those in our country. Take an active interest in children and young people in your community—volunteer to read with children, interact with the elderly and those isolated in their homes, and donate your skills to those who cannot afford services. We urge everyone to be a part of the solution. Doing nothing is not an option.

