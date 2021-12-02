Time for Covid ‘plan B’

The world is under attack and Trinidad and Tobago, a small country with a population of about 1.4 million, is now becoming a well-known name when it comes to Covid-19.
Things are not changing, and our infections and deaths are at a record high for a country our size. Life cannot be the same old way. There are new developments, right before our very eyes, that are telling us we need to begin to think outside the box.
To those in charge—we need to come up with a plan to decrease the spread of the virus. The more people get infected, the worse it would be for us.
If the system we have at present is not changing anything, the message is clear: it is time for plan “B”. We must keep trying different methods until one gives us the required result.
We are in a war at this time. Let us fight the urge to sit back and hope things will change, as surely this will not work in this war.
Covid-19 is working overtime, trying to infect and destroy lives all around the world, including in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sometimes in war, tough decisions must be taken, and there can be a push-back from some quarters. If those tough decisions can bring victory, you do it.
Many of our citizens have not come on board when it comes to dealing with Covid-19, but it is unfair for the entire country to suffer because of this. How many have openly rejected vaccination, with all the persuasion and begging, even the offering of incentives?
Some refuse to wear masks properly in public spaces, or even put them on—which is required by law, endangering the lives of those who are doing what is necessary to protect the spread of the virus. How can that be right?
To the relevant authorities—I sincerely believe some action is needed now to curb the rapid spread of the virus. Also, now is the time to sort out more facilities to deal with Covid-19 patients. They cannot in any way be placed among sick individuals who do not have Covid-19 in our nation’s hospitals.
We are under attack and we are hearing about Omicron. It is not present in T&T—let’s keep it that way. At this point, a good response is necessary by our leaders to deal with this third wave.
We can win this war if we work together as a people.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan