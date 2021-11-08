I am completely baffled as to why the existing West Indies selectors have not resigned as yet.
Much has already been written on the team they selected, with the back-in-time players, exempting some and not others from the required fitness standards, the composition of the team etc.
Instead, I would like to draw attention to the International on-field experience of the recent selectors.
Those with the most appearances at International level are the current chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, having played in 25 Tests, and 105 ODIs, followed by Courtney Browne in 20 Tests and 46 ODIs, and Eldine Baptiste with ten Tests and 43 ODIs.
Also, Travis Dowlin has played six Tests, 11 ODIs, and 2 T20s.
Robert Haynes had eight ODIs, while current selector Miles Bascombe has only one solitary T20.
Both Lockhart Sebastian and Hendy Wallace have never represented West Indies at International level.
How can selectors with little or no international cricket experience, possibly select a combative international cricket team?
Why are all the former truly world class players being continuously sidelined?
The shame of the recent T20 failure lies on the shoulders of CWI, for having appointed these selectors.
Therefore, the entire board of CWI and selectors should take full responsibility for the disastrous performances in the last few years, and resign immediately.