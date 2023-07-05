NOW is the time for the Ministry of Education to consider an additional subject to the school curriculum, entitled “finishing school”.
This subject is to provide the tools of good manners, good etiquette, dress and deportment, and public speaking, and it will create self-confidence in all our children.
Even those who are too shy to speak out for themselves will become comfortable in their skin to speak out at the right time and the right place.
It is an overall combination of everything to prepare our youths for the world.
We are all aware that our world is different and so, for those in authority, it is necessary to take up this mantle from the preparatory schools, primary schools, secondary schools, colleges and universities, and no one should be left out.
It is extremely important for all male and female pupils, in order to prepare them for life. And for our adults, it is not too late either; it can happen in the churches, community centres, and various clubs in Trinidad and Tobago.
Gone will be the unpleasantness of holding back pupils from graduating due to a hair situation. In this day and age!
This is not good for our young men. Our men are ours to treasure and to nurture well for the future of Trinidad and Tobago.
We want to encourage men to treat our women with respect, and our women to treat our men with respect.
The recent situation at Trinity College occurred to teach us all a lesson. It is not be ridiculed or criticised. Something good must come out of it.