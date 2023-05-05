Time for fresh faces in leadership

With Trinidad and Tobago reeling from six murders in 24 hours earlier this week, over 200 murders for the year, and rampant violence in schools, it goes without saying that brand new ideas and initiatives are needed to fight crime.

But who will generate these brand new ideas and initiatives? Will Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds do it?

Seeing that Minister Hinds said “my duty is not to ensure that people feel safe and secure”, and claims he is not responsible for drafting anti-crime plans, I doubt very much any new crime-fighting ideas or initiatives will come from him. After all, they are “not his duty”.

Will Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher generate these brand new ideas and initiatives?

CoP Harewood-Christopher is on record as saying the country is dealing with an unnatural evil and requires divine intervention to fight crime. So, perhaps tactical things like crime-fighting ideas and initiatives are not exactly her “cup of tea”? She does look lovely, however, when dressed for a tea party, such as the one recently held at the CoP’s residence.

What about the Prime Minis­ter? Will we get brand new ideas and initiatives for fighting crime from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?

Under Prime Minister Rowley’s eight-year stewardship, T&T has seen an unpreceden­ted increase in violent crime and the highest murder rate in its history. Our citizenry has never been more scared or felt more hopeless.

There is an increase in town hall meetings to discuss crime, neighbourhood watch groups, and citizen patrols. The call for guns to protect ourselves, and even a state of emergency, has grown louder.

Yet, Prime Minister Rowley refuses to hear the citizens’ cries to replace Minister Hinds with someone who may be effective. And he has outrightly rejected former CoP Gary Griffith’s proposal to put aside politics and work together with him and the Opposition to fight crime.

We keep putting square pegs in round holes and expecting them to perform. The Prime Minister himself said when he was opposition leader, “If the Government can’t deal with it (crime), then Government itself is part of the problem.”

The bottom line is nothing will change unless something changes. So, I propose we change the Government. It is time to bring in fresh faces with different thinking, the political will, and a renewed vigour to deal with crime and the rest of the nation’s problems. May God bless T&T.

Leisha S Dhoray

