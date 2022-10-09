The heavy rainfall, severe flooding and chaos that took place in T&T last week should make it abundantly clear that proper policies need to be put in place to deal with inclement weather.
At the top of the list, we need a proper policy for the closure of schools and businesses.
The announcement made by the Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, that all schools would be closed for the day, showed a genuine lack of consideration and foresight.
Several pupils, parents and teachers would have already put themselves at risk by bracing the harsh weather to reach to school.
It begs the question: if it was unsafe for schools to stay open, why were the non-essential businesses allowed to stay open, with the workers exposed to the same risk?
Having online education and work-from-home policies for inclement weather would have prevented a loss of productivity, while safeguarding our pupils, parents, teachers and workers.
However, with Prime Minister Rowley commenting at a post-budget news conference a few weeks ago, “We’re not ready for a major work-from-home policy because some people not even working in the office,” it seems dubious T&T will be implementing such a policy anytime soon.
Proactive communication policies are also a must. It was devastating to hear that a 41-year-old woman, Ms Theresa Lynch, lost her life when she fell into, and got swept away by, a flooded river in Lopinot last week.
We must consider whether weather alerts are reaching the population, especially in rural areas; and are they being understood?
If regular advisories were broadcast on mass media last Wednesday and Thursday, they would have certainly helped to protect people and property during the inclement weather.
Leisha S Dhoray
