From this quarter, Supplemental Petroleum Tax (SPT) will be paid by all oil producers, even those below 2,000 BOPD, as the average oil price for the first quarter will be over US$75 a barrel.
This will put more revenue in the State’s pocket, but will not help increase production of oil, as SPT will take any additional funds needed to drill new wells on land and offshore.
Rising oil prices has led to higher fuel prices worldwide, so we can expect to see higher fuel prices at the T&T pump in the near future, as the State can’t continue to subsidise fuel prices.
An aggressive drilling programme is the only way to increase oil production, and Heritage is currently preparing to drill on land, as well as some of the operators.
Currently, an allowance of only 20 per cent of SPT is given against cost of drilling a new well, this allowance should be 100 per cent to encourage oil producers to drill more wells.
Revenue from crude oil sales must be more than the cost to import fuels and lubricants, otherwise T&T will have a strain on forex.