Time for serious introspection

ON August 24, 1814, British forces, led by Major General Robert Ross, set fire to the Presidential Mansion, as the White House was then called, in Washington, DC, USA, following their victory over American forces, in the battle of Bladensburg. Fast forward to January 6, 2020, a herd of sheep egged on by an egotistical “gentleman” staged an assault on the seat of democracy in America.
In today’s global village, which our world has become, images of the chaos were being viewed live worldwide by an audience that must have been numbed by what they were seeing. Many are of the view that if those insurrectionists were black, the consequences to them would have been much different.
On January 20, 2017, Donald J Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In hindsight, it is pellucid that the wind was sowed on that date. On Wednesday, America finally reaped the whirlwind. Prior to his ascension to the presidency, there were stories of an unsavoury nature about #45, including allegations of payment of hush money to a prostitute, and his assertion that once you were famous you could grab women by the genitals.
Throughout his presidency, there were signs that filled some with a sense of foreboding. There are those who claim he was a stranger to the truth, to put it mildly. The mocking of a disabled reporter, referring to fallen soldiers as losers and suckers, mocking of John McCain who served in the military, was captured and spent five and a half years in captivity in Vietnam. The de facto Commander in Chief of American armed forces is quoted as having said he did not like heroes who were captured.
The signs were there that something was awry.
The silence of many members of the Republican Party, of which he was the leader, gave tacit approval to his unseemly behaviour. It is an indictment against them that it took the storming of the seat of their democracy for them to finally find their voices. They appear to be bereft of patriotism, only concerned with power at all costs.
During the insurrection, in which a woman lost her life—may she rest in peace—the president-elect addressed the nation. He ended his speech by calling on the incumbent to “step up”. During all of this, the silence from #45 was deafening. When he finally spoke, it was by way of a short video clip which began with him parroting his usual claim that the elections were fraudulent. This despite the fact that all his challenges to the election in the courts of the land were struck down.
In my humble view, he should have another date with the court, for the incitement of insurrection among other things.
In the wake of this most unsavoury chapter in the history of democracy in America, the Republican party, which committed this unforced error, needs to do some serious introspection.
Unless and until they do so, it will be game set and match to the Democrats.
Elias Lewis
Chaguanas