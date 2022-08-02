Time for the Govt to unearth 1990’s secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.

We must all never forget that fateful day, and strive to remember the souls of all the loved ones killed during that ordeal.

During this six-day nightmare, the Jamaat-­al-Muslimeen held those hostages for what must have felt like a lifetime for them, where the hostages believed they would definitely die at their hands. This included the then-prime minister ANR Robinson and other government officials at the Red House and at the headquarters of the state-owned national Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

On August 1, the insurgents surrendered. They were charged with treason, but were ordered released by the Court of Appeal.

Twenty-four people were killed and many more were injured in the attempted coup and, up to now, no one ever paid for the atrocities that ­occurred, nor has anyone really investigated properly why this was instigated.

The nation has tried to heal. However, many remained disillusioned, unsatisfied and traumatised by the events of that day. The survivors continue to experience the trauma, terrifying memories and unresolved feelings. July 27, 1990, would always be remembered as a time shrouded in secrecy for the nefariousness of the act itself, and the indignity felt by a whole nation.

To this day we can not come to terms with this bloodshed, disturbance and destruction of million-dollar businesses and properties, where these people never recovered financially from their losses. For this reason we must continually remember this day, pray it never happens again, and rebuke this heinous act of treachery.

We call on the Government to finally and diligently go after the truth, and unearth any secrets that still may lie undiscovered to date.

The mysteries of the treacherous act still have never come to light. The families and the survivors deserve to know the truth. After all this time, this single event has haunted us long enough.

Neil Gosine

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For Joel, Noel and Israel

For Joel, Noel and Israel

On June 27, 2020, police officers working in the east Morvant area stopped a car with three men inside. In an incident which captured national attention and which continues to be flashpoint for police exercises in some communities across the country, the three men in the car which was moving along Juman Drive were killed. For some in the community, it is important to remember their names. Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton.

A kind clerk

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid, people line up six feet apart.

One of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in, also saying she noticed I had to pick up registered mail, and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in.

Pelosi’s misguided trip

Pelosi’s misguided trip

The last thing the world needs right now is another ­geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown ­consequences for the rest of us.

Time for the Govt to unearth 1990’s secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.

An evening of musical excellence

Music is medicine for the soul, joy for lonely hearts and the mechanism that draws and unites the eclectic family of the universe.

On the penultimate day of July, the Melodians Pan Yard was awakened by the sounds of steel reverberating in the atmosphere.

Journey to freedom far from over

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) salutes the nation on Emancipation Day. August 1 should be a day of great celebration for all of Trinidad and Tobago, as it commemorates the ending of chattel slavery. And while not all Trinbagonians had ancestors who were enslaved, we all need to recognise that the enslavement of Africans was the worst act of human oppression that the world has experienced.