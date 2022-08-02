Time for the Govt to unearth 1990’s secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.
We must all never forget that fateful day, and strive to remember the souls of all the loved ones killed during that ordeal.
During this six-day nightmare, the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen held those hostages for what must have felt like a lifetime for them, where the hostages believed they would definitely die at their hands. This included the then-prime minister ANR Robinson and other government officials at the Red House and at the headquarters of the state-owned national Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).
On August 1, the insurgents surrendered. They were charged with treason, but were ordered released by the Court of Appeal.
Twenty-four people were killed and many more were injured in the attempted coup and, up to now, no one ever paid for the atrocities that occurred, nor has anyone really investigated properly why this was instigated.
The nation has tried to heal. However, many remained disillusioned, unsatisfied and traumatised by the events of that day. The survivors continue to experience the trauma, terrifying memories and unresolved feelings. July 27, 1990, would always be remembered as a time shrouded in secrecy for the nefariousness of the act itself, and the indignity felt by a whole nation.
To this day we can not come to terms with this bloodshed, disturbance and destruction of million-dollar businesses and properties, where these people never recovered financially from their losses. For this reason we must continually remember this day, pray it never happens again, and rebuke this heinous act of treachery.
We call on the Government to finally and diligently go after the truth, and unearth any secrets that still may lie undiscovered to date.
The mysteries of the treacherous act still have never come to light. The families and the survivors deserve to know the truth. After all this time, this single event has haunted us long enough.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain